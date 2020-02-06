Fans of Billie Eilish who are also hip hop fans are probably feeling a little conflicted today. You see, Eilish made some questionable comments about hip hop music, and, Twitter was not having it. Billie Eilish's quotes about hip hop have stirred up some heated reactions.

The comments in question were made in Eilish's March 2020 Vogue cover interview. Eilish covered a lot of ground in the lengthy interview, but her comments on hip hop were what really hit a nerve. Despite Eilish adopting an alter ego in her own music at times, she said she isn't a fan of embellishment in some hip hop music.

"Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important," she said. "There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying."

Then, she made the comments that really sparked outrage.

"There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f**kin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b**ches…’ I’m like, which b**ches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing," she said.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

After catching wind of the comments, the Twittersphere instantly filled with heated reactions. Many felt Eilish disrespected the entire genre by peddling tired, out-of-touch critiques of hip hop.

"That Billie Eilish interview....whew, bless her heart. That’s a popular crap opinion on Hip Hop held by a teenager but put in Vogue instead of on Tumblr where it belongs," one person tweeted.

"I’m just not looking to Billie Eilish for the hard hitting opinions on hip-hop," another person wrote.

Some felt her comments were especially distasteful seeing as Eilish often wears ensembles that seemingly take much inspiration from hip hop culture.

Eilish didn't make clear why she considers her lyrics that aren't true to her life important stories, while the hip hop artists she referred to are "just lying."

Many fans pointed out the comments were especially unwarranted in 2020, since many hip hop musicians, such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and more, are are moving the conversation surrounding gun violence forward in their music.

One thing people have never doubted about Eilish is her authenticity. But when it comes to the authenticity of hip hop music in 2020, Eilish may want to sit that conversation out.