Without a doubt, 2019 was Billie Eilish's year. She released her No. 1 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, took over the radio with her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, "Bad Guy," and gained millions of adoring fans in the process. At just 17 years old, Eilish seems to have this whole celebrity thing down, but, behind the scenes, Eilish admits it isn't always so easy. Sometimes, she has uncomfortable run-ins with fans that leave her feeling uneasy or insecure about herself. Billie Eilish's quote about how her fans occasionally hurt her feelings is sad, but she found a bright side in it all.

As Eilish's fans know, the singer feels major gratitude toward her fans and shows them love whenever she can. For example, while she was in Mexico City for the Corona Capital festival on Nov. 17, Eilish stopped to hug an excited fan despite already being in her vehicle and ready to take off. While Eilish loves her fans and appreciates everything they've done for her, she reveals her relationship with them can be confusing at times.

In a new interview with Variety, Eilish acknowledged that fans sometimes forget they don't really know her.

"It’s weird, like, that’s probably the biggest con in it all: that people I’ve never met think I’m really close friends with them, and then they forget that I’m not," Eilish said.

She then explained these awkward interactions often happen during meet and greets or online. "Sometimes my fans say stuff at meet-and-greets or post things that are joking or sarcastic about how bad I look in [a certain] photo, and I’m like, wow, that’s so mean," Eilish revealed.

But Eilish revealed a silver lining: Instead of taking the comments personally, she thinks of them as a sign her fandom feels super close to her.

"I remember that it’s just part of being friends — you make fun of your friends as a joke, and they make fun of you back — so it’s all love, and I really, really don’t want it to change," she said.

In the same interview, Eilish talked about her rapid rise to fame, which she admitted she was not prepared for at all. "It was a really weird thing [fame] to be put on me when I was 15 years old," Eilish said. "I just liked music."

Eilish's honesty when it comes to the pressures of fame is just one of the reasons why her fans feel close enough to her to clown her, and that's admirable.