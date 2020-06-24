Billie Eilish Unfollowed Everyone On Instagram & Fans Think They Know Why

Billie Eilish has amassed more than 64 million followers on Instagram, but if you take a look at her "following" list, it currently reads zero. There may be a very specific reason Eilish is no longer following anyone on the 'Gram, and fans think they've figured it out. After Billie Eilish unfollowed everyone on Instagram, fans have come to the conclusion that she did it for a good reason.

It was on June 23 fans noticed the "Ocean Eyes" singer suddenly hit the unfollow button on the accounts she had previously kept tabs on. While Eilish didn't give an explanation for the move, her fans found a direct connection to one of her previous posts. Apparently, she had first shared a post which read, "If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you." Elite Daily reached out to Eilish's rep for confirmation on whether she posted the now-deleted graphic.

While the post has since been deleted (it's available to view via fan screenshots on Twitter), fans believe she was sending a message about sexual abuse following a string of high-profile celebrities who were recently accused of sexual assault. Eilish's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on her reasoning for unfollowing everyone.

Fans praised Eilish's move on Twitter, with tweets like: "Billie Eilish unfollowed all the people who were abusers and others too. We stan."

"I think Billie Eilish just unfollowed everybody she was following! we stan her support," one tweet read.

At first, it appeared Eilish decided to leave one person on her follower list: Lorde. However, as of June 24, Eilish is no longer following her either.

If Eilish's decision was indeed a show of activism, it wouldn't be the first time this week she's spoken up against injustice. She's been consistently using her platform to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and it doesn't seem like she's backing down anytime soon.