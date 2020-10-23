Tonight's second (and final) face-off between Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump took place at the peak of election season, when millions of people across the country have already cast their ballots as early voters. With only 12 days until Nov. 3, this high-stakes night is the last opportunity both candidates have to go head to head and win over undecided voters. While there were many moments that had viewers on the edge of their seats, viewers all over Twitter were staggered by Biden and Trump's exchange about racism at the Oct. 22 debate — and yes, it really went there.

"I am the least racist person in this room," Trump asserted at one point.

"This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn," Biden countered.

More to come...