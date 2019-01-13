If you're looking for a smart plug with Google Assistant that also helps monitor your energy costs, you'll need the best smart plug for the Google Home. These must-have smart plugs do much more than control your lights, and they'll save you money in the long run, too. The best ones have scheduling and energy-monitoring features that, once you enter your electric company's standard rate in the brand's app, track your power usage and predict your electric bill, giving you full control of your electric spending.

When choosing the best smart plug for your Google Home, there are only two things you need to bear in mind: size and compatibility. Most smart plugs vary in size, and some tend to be quite large. If your outlets are limited, you'll want a smaller plug that won't block your second outlet. It's also important to make sure your smart plug is compatible with your smartphone and other smart devices like light bulbs if you plan on connecting them, too.

To help you get the most out of your smart home and save on your next electric bill, here's a roundup of the best smart plugs for the Google Home. Spoiler: They're all on Amazon.

1 Best Smart Plug For The Google Home, All Things Considered The Belkin WeMo Insight Wi-Fi smart plug gives you full control of your Google Smart Home. You're able to quickly power appliances on and off and reduce energy costs — anywhere via your smartphone or voice commands. Belkin Wi-Fi WeMo Insight Smart Plug $38 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: This Wi-Fi smart plug has impressive energy monitoring features. It gives detailed, real-time reports on each plugged-in device's usage, making it easy to track how much your appliances are costing you. Like many other smart plugs, this one has scheduling options to help you automate everything. With the "Away Mode" feature, it's easy to ward off potential intruders and control your lights when you're not home. The best part? There's no hub or subscription required to set it up. Plus, it's compatible with any of your Nest smart home devices, too. What fans say: "I bought a Google Home device and synced it with Wemo Mini Smart Plug. I wanted a simple smart plug that would do its job and this product met my expectations. It's pretty cool and convenient to control my home devices with only my voice commands."

2 Also Great: This Space-Saving Smart Plug With Two Outlets If you need a second outlet but don't want to sacrifice space, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plug gets the job done. Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug $33 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: It has an outlet on each end, giving you the flexibility to plug in multiple devices. The outlets are controllable individually via smartphones (with Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and higher) and voice commands using Google Assistant. Like the option above, this one has scheduling capabilities that'll shut off specific devices when they're not in use and help reduce energy costs. Setup is simple since it doesn't have a hub, and it works seamlessly with any 2.4-gigahertz Wi-Fi connection. What fans say: "I have tried other brand smart plugs and think Kasa is the best (won't mention their names but see my other reviews). Both the mini and the regular smart plug install easy on any network I've tried, and the app monitors devices at multiple locations and multiple networks, which the others do not."