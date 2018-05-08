There's a ton of planning that goes into graduation. You have to find the perfect dress (even though no one will see it under your gown), figure out what shoes to wear so you don't trip on stage, make a plan with your family that creates as little drama as possible, and, of course, decide how to decorate your graduation cap. Should you go the traditional "thanks mom and dad" route, or do something a little more entertaining? If you're looking to go the funny route, there are plenty of memes to go on your graduation cap that will distract you from the impending stress of reality. You're going to be crying during the ceremony, so at least these memes will make you laugh a little through your tears.

Personally, I always go for funny over sincere, so if I could graduate again, I would definitely throw a meme on my graduation cap. And honestly, putting a meme on your cap is the nicest thing you can do for the people around you: Graduation is looong, but looking at all the hilarious caps in front of you will definitely make it better. Not to knock cute, flowery graduation caps, but those won't make me laugh silently to myself for two hours.

So, why not head to Twitter for a little inspiration? These are some of the best memes to put on your graduation cap that the internet has to offer.

1. Mocking Spongebob

This Spongebob meme is great for the 809,243 times you'll hear the question, "What are you doing after graduation?" on the big day. When you finally get fed up, just casually turn your head so that the person asking knows that now is not the time, and then politely excuse yourself.

2. Bye, Felicia

This one is a no-brainer. If you're ready to get out of school, boom, done. Bye, Felicia. Even if you're not ready to enter the real world, I'm sure that there's at least one person (or thing: ahem, exams, ahem) that you're ready to ditch.

3. Jennifer Garner Slowly Realizes Things

Jennifer Garner slowly realizing that she left her oven on at home during the Oscars is all of us during graduation. One second you're clapping like everything is great, and the next you've realized that the existential weight of being an adult really, really sucks. You can't go wrong putting a screenshot of Garner's "Oh Sh*t" face on your grad cap.

4. Flavor Town

Guy Fieri is literally never not funny. I'm laughing just thinking about his sunglasses and spiky blonde hair. No matter what your actual next stop is, having "Next Stop: Flavor Town" on your grad cap will make you an undisputed legend.

5. Mark Zuckerberg

OK, this one doesn't really have anything to do with graduation, but it's just so funny that I can't handle it. Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the Senate is like when your friend says, "Pretend like you're not drunk when you talk to my parents" and then you do a really, really bad job of hiding how trashed you are. Actually, now that I think of it, this sounds like a totally plausible graduation day scenario.

6. I Was Told There Would Be Jobs

*Chef's Kiss*

7. I Sort Of Know What I'm Doing

If you've made it to graduation, you've probably learned that about 40 percent of being successful is just pretending like you know what you're doing. Why not keep it real on your graduation cap with this meme? The people behind you will thank you.

8. Kanye's Graduation

Kanye will be you all graduation ceremony long. Make sure your phone is charged, because you're about to be sitting in a hot room for a very long time.

9. Confused Plankton

It's totally cool to not know what you're doing after graduation. Plankton is in the same boat. And really, aren't we all?