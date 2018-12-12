One of my favorite parts about the holiday season is making a ton of cookies with my family. Every December, we pick a night when everyone's home and spend hours baking in the kitchen. It's always a blast — but most of the time, I end up wanting to eat the leftover cookie dough when we're finished. Sure, I usually bypass the warnings against it, dive in for a spoonful, and hope for the best. However, I won't have to worry about the consequences this year, because BeReal's new holiday cookie dough flavors are here — and they're edible. In other words, I'll be picking up a few tins before my family's cookie spree just so I can snack on the dough.

In case you're unaware, BeReal creates organic, plant-based cookie dough that's gluten free. Because of its ingredients, you're able to eat the dough straight out of the tub or bake it in the oven. Genius, right? Now that you know why BeReal's Dough is so desirable, you'll be even more excited for the company's holiday flavors. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the company announced three new containers that'll be perfect for your winter baking sessions. They include Good Sugar Cookie, Holiday Gingerbread, and Oatmeal Cranberry. TBH, I'm having a hard time deciding which flavor to try first — but after reading more about each one, maybe you can choose a favorite.