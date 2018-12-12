BeReal's New Holiday Cookie Dough Flavors Are Here To Be Your Favorite Winter Desserts
One of my favorite parts about the holiday season is making a ton of cookies with my family. Every December, we pick a night when everyone's home and spend hours baking in the kitchen. It's always a blast — but most of the time, I end up wanting to eat the leftover cookie dough when we're finished. Sure, I usually bypass the warnings against it, dive in for a spoonful, and hope for the best. However, I won't have to worry about the consequences this year, because BeReal's new holiday cookie dough flavors are here — and they're edible. In other words, I'll be picking up a few tins before my family's cookie spree just so I can snack on the dough.
In case you're unaware, BeReal creates organic, plant-based cookie dough that's gluten free. Because of its ingredients, you're able to eat the dough straight out of the tub or bake it in the oven. Genius, right? Now that you know why BeReal's Dough is so desirable, you'll be even more excited for the company's holiday flavors. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the company announced three new containers that'll be perfect for your winter baking sessions. They include Good Sugar Cookie, Holiday Gingerbread, and Oatmeal Cranberry. TBH, I'm having a hard time deciding which flavor to try first — but after reading more about each one, maybe you can choose a favorite.
Good Sugar Cookie
Apparently, BeReal's Good Sugar Cookie flavor is "light and sweet" — and it's sturdy enough to be molded into any holiday form that you want (like a snowman or a Christmas tree). Whether you're hoping to eat it out of the package or bake your goodies, you can open the tub and get going. Why? Because you can store it at room temperature for up to 60 days before opening it. If that sounds good, you can buy one on BeReal's website for $10.99.
Holiday Gingerbread
If you're hoping to skip the decorating process and just snack on gingerbread dough, BeReal's Holiday Gingerbread tub is the flavor for you. According to BeReal, the selection is "lightly spiced" and will make your kitchen smell really freaking good. Like the Good Sugar Cookie, this flavor can be stored at room temperature for up to 60 days before its opened, so dive in when you're ready.
Oatmeal Cranberry
Anyone who craves oatmeal cookies would probably love BeReal's Oatmeal Cranberry tub. Apparently, the flavor features oatmeal dough with cranberries straight from Cape Cod (YUM). Whether you're craving a sweet snack or hoping to bake a few tart cookies, the Oatmeal Cranberry tub would be perfect. Like the others, this flavor is fine if you store it at room temperature for 60 days before cracking the lid.
Again, you should keep one thing in mind. Each of these holiday tubs should be refrigerated after you open it, so make sure you follow the directions if you plan on snacking on the dough this holiday season. If you do end up trying the holiday flavors and loving them, go ahead and check out more of BeReal's cookie dough flavors. You can shop for them on the company's website just in time for the holiday season.