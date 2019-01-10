Ah, stars they're just like us! They go to the grocery store, they fight with their moms, they pump gas, and... they get booty-called by their hookup buddies on Instagram. Don't believe me? Check out Ben Simmons' comment on Kendall Jenner's Instagram.

The Instagram in question was posted yesterday (Jan. 9, 2019) and it's an album of two videos of our girl, Jenner, looking piping hot squatting (yes, squatting) for the cameras in two different matching lingerie sets. I also feel like it's important to add that her hair looks incredible. Jenner posted the videos on Instagram in a singular post along with the caption, "i do my own stunts." And, honestly, I get that she was joking but, like, she's squatting pretty low for what seems like a while. That's definitely a "stunt" as far as I'm concerned.

Anyway, I digress.

Her reported hookup buddy, Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Ben Simmons came across the post and just had to comment. He could've gone with, "beautiful," "sexy," or "gorgeous." He could've even just played it cool and gone with a simple like! But not Simmons. No, he decided to go with a more... hmmm, how do I put this gently? He seemed to go with a more... aggressive approach by commenting, "come here .."

PUT YOUR PHONE ON YOUR BUTT, IT'S A BOOTY CALL!

And Jenner doesn't seem to be phased. In fact, her response (yes, she responded!) seems to imply that she may even be — dare I say it — down! Yep, I'm not joking. In response to Simmons' "come here ..," Jenner typed a race car emoji followed by the blowing gas emoji. Which, honestly, can we talk about what a genius way that is to accept any and all variation of the tried and true classic "come over" text?

Check it out for yourself here:

Now, of course, we don't know that Jenner was actually accepting Simmons' invitation. We also don't know that he actually intended it as a serious booty call or more like a flirty half-joke. But, boy oh boy, do I love the bold move of flirting this publicly. It's a real power move and I am so, incredibly here for it.

This also isn't the first time Simmons has openly flirted with Jenner via Instagram. Back in December, Us Weekly reports he commented two drooling emojis on a smoking hot black and white photo of herself Jenner posted on Instagram.

Back in November, a source told Us Weekly that the two are not, in fact a serious couple. According to the source, they really are just hooking up.

Bustle on YouTube

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben – he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to. He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

If it works for them, it works for me! I just hope they please keep the flirty Insta comments going for my own sake.