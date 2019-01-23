You guys, Ben & Jerry's is rolling out three new flavors of Cookie Dough Core Ice Cream and I can hardly contain my excitement. With January comes New Year's resolutions for making healthier choices and getting to the gym more often. But, uh, it seems the Vermont-based creamery is here to derail my plans. These Ben & Jerry's new Cookie Dough Core flavors are chock full of sweets for what might just be the most epic bite ever. I really don't know how I'm going to choose just one to try. While I make my decision, allow me to fill you in on the deets.

It may be cold outside, but nothing will warm up your insides like the delightful tastes of Ben & Jerry's new Cookie Dough Core flavors. The three new flavors are (drumroll, please): Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core, and Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core. There's a lot of good news happening here, but nothing makes my heart as happy as knowing that these new flavors will be sticking around for good, according to Ben & Jerry's.

"We wanted to give our fans a chance to expand their love of our cookie dough flavors and offer both classic and entirely new combinations," Ben & Jerry's flavor guru Craig Koskiniemi said in a press release. "In trials, our fans clamored for the new Cookie Dough Core flavors."

If you aren't familiar with Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Core ice creams, prepare to be wowed. Each pint features a huge pillar of cookie dough straight down the middle of the pint. And yes, this is the kind of cookie dough that's safe to eat because it's made with pasteurized egg yolks and heat-treated flour, according to Ben & Jerry's. I'd be OK if the whole pint was filled with only edible cookie dough, tbh. But, ice cream has never ruined anything for me before and it's not going to now, either.

The new flavors are inspired by traditional cookies including chocolate chip, sugar, and peanut butter. Here's what you can find inside each of the new flavors, according to Ben & Jerry's:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core: This one features Ben & Jerry's Cookie Milk ice cream. It's blended with fudge chips and a chocolate chip cookie dough core for the ultimate bite. Fun fact: Did you know that Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor is their No. 1 fan favorite around the world? That's how you know it's good.

Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core: If you had your fill of sugar cookies during the holiday season, I invite you to reconsider your position. This flavor features sweet cream ice cream with a slight taste of almond flavoring and shortbread cookies. That's not all, though. This flavor also contains cherry ice cream with cherries and a sugar cookie dough core. Yum.

Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core: Calling all you peanut butter lovers. This flavor has vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips, and, of course, a no-bake cookie dough core.

You can find pints of the new Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Core flavors are your local supermarket or wherever Ben & Jerry's products are sold. The pints retail for $4.29 to $4.99 depending on which flavor you get and where you buy it from. You can also head to any Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop to try these new flavors. I still haven't decided which flavor I'm going to try first. Suffice to say, I'll be over here living my best life, hopefully with a freezer stocked full of these new flavors.