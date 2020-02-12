Have you ever stumbled upon a photo of a celebrity and immediately wondered what they were thinking in that very moment? In Elite Daily’s series, I Can Explain…, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us exactly what was going on in their heads. Whether they open up about an iconic look or a hilarious red carpet incident, we’re traveling back in time to find out what really went down.

Ben Higgins cringes while looking at his very first Bachelor Nation photo. The infamous blue-background headshot is "uncomfortable and awkward," he says. Shaking his head, Ben Higgins reveals behind-the-scenes details about his introduction to the Bachelor world as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in 2015.

Higgins explains that before the show actually starts, all the contestants are flown out to LA and put up in a hotel. "[Producers] tell you, 'Hey, you're gonna be in here for three days. You're not going to have contact with the outside world. We're going to get this thing started and you're going to do a photoshoot for the show.' So you get pulled out of your hotel room, you go into this big room with a bunch of people and there's a blue screen and they help you pick out your outfit."

Out of all the clothes in the two suitcases Higgins was allowed to bring to the Bachelorette mansion, producers hand-picked the outfit for his first photoshoot. "At the time, this was my best outfit. Fitted jeans, a very old-man-ish sweater, and no undershirt because I was growing out my chest hair and I wanted people to see that." Higgins also went out of his way to get his teeth cleaned before leaving his home state of Indiana for the show, and points out that they "look not bad there!" while studying the photo.

He concludes it all with one last look. "Um, can't say it's the best picture, but... it's got a story."