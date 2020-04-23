In today's installment of information you never knew you needed: did you know Ben Higgins and Jess Clarke are waiting for marriage to have sex? The super personal tidbit came out an April 22 appearance Higgins made on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files. Higgins first hinted at it when discussing his sleeping arrangement with Clarke while they quarantine at her family's place in Tennessee. “Right now she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents’ house, I’m in the downstairs,” Higgins explained, adding that “it’s like a respect level... and also just like how — what the logistics of it is.”

Then, at the end of the episode, Viall asked Higgins if he's had sex with his fiancée in the past week, to which Higgins responded, “definitely not this week, and not in the last like, year and a half.” This is when Viall's co-host Richelle Meiss started piecing the puzzle together and straight-up asked Higgins if he and Clarke are waiting for marriage to have sex. “Yeah,” Higgins answered. “Yeah, you’re right.”

And it will probably be even longer before they finally are able to do the deed, considering the fact that the coronavirus is likely going to push their wedding plans back for a long while. Though they originally wanted a short engagement, Higgins has come to terms with the disappointing reality.

“I have a feeling it’s gonna be a longer engagement and here’s why,” Higgins said. “We don’t know what this virus is going to affect. It could be here another two months, two and a half months, at that point, weddings are going to be pushed back, venues are going to be booked, and I don’t want to add stress to a really fun and joyful time knowing that this is the real deal."

In addition to the coronavirus-related issues, there's also the fact that Clarke's brother's job requires a lot of travel, leaving them with only a small window of dates to choose from based on his schedule. “The second is, as I’ve mentioned before, her brother plays professional baseball,” Higgins explained. “So there’s a very short season of, like, freedom that he isn’t playing that we can get married. So it’s kind of managing and navigating — well when does his season start up?”

If you're wondering why they don't just elope, so have they. “We both were like, ‘Yeah, we could definitely see it.’ But what are we giving up to do that?” the Colorado resident said. “At the end of all of this, this is Jess’ day. This is our day as a couple, but I want to make sure she has the wedding she’s always dreamed of and that she feels celebrated.”

Daww. Here's to hoping they both get the wedding of their dreams.