After they first split up in August 2018, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are reportedly back together! Affleck, 46, and Shookus, 38, were reportedly dating for a year before they initially split. But now, after months apart, the duo are back together and better than ever, according to People. Elite Daily has reached out to Affleck's rep for comment and has not heard back by the time of publication.

"He and Lindsay are spending time together. He loves to be with her," a source close to Affleck told People. But just because the two are living it up in lover's paradise, doesn't mean that their relationship is their top priority. The same source also added to People, “They still are both focusing on their families.” Affleck has two daughters and a son with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Shookus has a daughter with her ex-husband, Kevin Miller.

Even after they split, Shookus and Affleck reportedly remained friends. "She has been a positive impact on his life," a Shookus insider added. "They had remained friends, and started their relationship again. They’re obviously back together. She is his number one supporter."

That being said, Affleck says Garner is always going to be his number one lady. Even after they finalized their divorce in October 2018 following three years of separation, Affleck has publicly maintained that she will always be his number one. After admitting that he still loves her in an interview with The Today Show, he explained, “when somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life and that’s good.”

Soon after splitting up with Shookus, Affleck returned to rehab to treat his alcohol addiction. A source close to Affleck told People that the split was “amicable but unfortunately it didn’t work out, partly because of work obligations on different coasts….they truly cared for each other and tried to make it work.”

Affleck also opened up about his addiction during the same appearance on The Today Show. “It’s about yourself, your life, your family. And you know, people — we encounter these kinds of hurdles — and we have to deal with them," he said of his alcoholism.

"Ben and Lindsay have picked back up where they left off at this point,” a source close to Shookus told People, adding that “They have a wonderful, caring relationship and a healthy lifestyle together.”

In addition to sources saying they're back together, Shookus and Affleck have also reportedly been spotted in public together as of late. People reports that Shookus was spotted supporting her bae at the premier party for his new Netflix movie Triple Frontier on March 3, 2019. People reported that the lovebirds were reportedly there almost all night.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to the party, the two were also spotted in Los Angeles doing things like having dinner at sushi restaurant Katsuya and grabbing coffee together the next morning.

According to sources, all of this time with Shookus is reportedly doing Affleck well. "Life has its challenges, but Ben has been doing great," an Affleck source told People.