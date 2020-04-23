When fans think about what it's like to be #sistergoals, Gigi and Bella Hadid definitely come to mind. Long before they were walking the biggest runways around the world, they were just two little girls navigating childhood together. Bella Hadid's Instagrams for Gigi's 25th birthday are a handful of adorable AF baby pics, proving they've always been BFFs.

Bella wasted no time on Thursday, April 23, pulling out her favorite old photos to share with her followers in honor of Gigi's birthday. In a series of Instagram Stories, Bella spelled out "Happy Birthday to my built in best friend," across individual pics of her and Gigi from over the years. On the last photo, Bella added: "I celebrate you everyday, not just today!! Obsessed with you obviously."

From a flawless pic of the little ones with their mom, Yolanda Hadid, to absolutely gorgeous photos of Bella and Gigi dressed in their best, already slaying the camera as tots, there was no shortage of adorable content thanks to Bella. Gigi was seemingly ecstatic to take a trip down memory lane with Bella, as she re-posted the photos to her own page. Take a look at the aww-inducing throwback pics below and try not to smile.

Even after all these years, some things never change — like catching a quick nap with your sis.

While fans have gotten to see Gigi and Bella's relationship flourish in the spotlight over the years, taking a look back at how their bond has always been so strong was an extra special treat for their followers.