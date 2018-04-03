Bella Hadid's Instagram Comment About Her & Kendall Jenner Will Make You Scream
The internet can be a scary place. Sure, it has memes and gifs and all of the latest gossip, but it also has some people who are only trying to bring others down. Those people are called trolls, and man, can they be mean. Unfortunately, celebs deal with trolls all of the time, and most often, they ignore what their haters are saying, but Bella Hadid's Instagram comment about her and Kendall Jenner will make you SCREAM, fam.
Here's what went down: Over the weekend, a fan account posted a side-by-side image of our girls Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The caption said, "Kenny or Bella?" and honestly, do we have to even choose? Because I'd choose both.
But one Instagram user decided to try and bring both girls down, commenting,
But instead of ignoring the beyond-rude comment, Bella Hadid clapped back in the literal best way possible. "I wish you would know either of our personalities," Hadid wrote. "And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with."
YUP, our girl totally went there.
Also, I'm 100% stealing "Blessings to you sweetheart" whenever someone starts getting salty with me, so a big thanks to Bella for that.
The Instagram user has since deleted her comment (and by Hadid's response by default), but screenshots were taken, so this clap back can live on for all of eternity.
This isn't the first time that Bella Hadid is standing up to anyone smack-talking her family or her friends, either. Back in 2016, OG supermodel Stephanie Seymour shaded Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, saying that they were beautiful but said that they needed "their own title" instead of being called a supermodel. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said,
That comment didn't go over too well for sister Gigi's sister, Bella. And, in true badass form, Bella responded to Stephanie Seymour's words with some words of her own. In an interview with Glamour, Bella said:
Seymour did end up apologizing, and, in an Instagram post, said, "A supermodel is a supermodel," adding, "I respect and admire all these women in my industry, in particular Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Having been in the business over 20 years I know how hard these women work. Bravo to both Gigi and Kendall for their success!!"
See that, world? Proof that Bella is a true ride or die, calling out anyone who tries to cross her family, her friends, or herself.
All hail Bella Hadid, and blessings to anyone who gets in her way.