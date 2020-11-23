Prepare to swoon over Bella Hadid's new Arabic tattoos. On Nov. 22, celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted a carousel of two images alongside the caption, "Some writings ✍🏼 for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle." Each photo shows off Hadid's shoulders inked with Arabic script. According to Us Weekly, one tat translates to "I love you," while the other means "my love."

One fan confirmed these translations in the comments section of Woo's post, writing, "First pic means I love you. Second pic means my love or my dear (it’s written in the female noun)." Sweet!

While the supermodel hasn't commented on the significance of the tattoos, Hadid has been vocal about the pride she feels in her Palestinian heritage, which she gets from her father's side of the family. Following her participation in a New York City protest against Donald Trump's Muslim Ban, Hadid explained to Porter magazine, per Vogue, "my dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it’s actually very close to home for my sister and brother and me. He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.”

Around the same time, Hadid told Elle of her decision to march, "I come from a really diverse background. I've had incredible experiences all over the world… and I've learned that we're all just people, and we all deserve respect and kindness. We shouldn't treat people as if they don't deserve kindness just because of their ethnicities. It's just not right. And that message — to be compassionate whenever possible — that's so important to me."

Hadid was most recently romantically linked to model/actor Duke Nicholson, the grandson of actor Jack Nicholson. Per a source who reportedly spoke to Page Six, Hadid and the younger Nicholson have apparently been "spending time together since at least late last month" when they reportedly first met in New York City. The source also reportedly noted that the pair apparently went on a secret social media free vacation in honor of Hadid's 24th birthday on Oct. 9.

However, a rep for Hadid reportedly told Page Six, "Bella and Duke are not dating. They met once through mutual friends but have not been in touch since." Hmm.

Well, no matter why she got the ink, or what the tattoos might mean for her love life, I have to say I love them — and as a Middle Eastern American, I really love the representation she's giving the Middle Eastern community.