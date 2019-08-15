When it comes to trying to refresh your living space, spring cleaning is usually the answer. I'm a sucker for a total overhaul of my home once April hits, but what happens when you get the itch to switch things up throughout the rest of the year? I don't know about you, but once fall hits and time spent outdoors dwindles down, I find myself wanting some kind of refresh for my interior. Whether you're moving into a new space or just want to spruce up your current situation, Behr Paint's 2020 Color of the Year, Back To Nature, will help get you inspired for a little DIY action.

Announced on Thursday, Aug. 15, Back To Nature paint by Behr is a light green hue that will give you outdoorsy vibes. According the Behr press release, the color is a "restorative, meadow-inspired" green. Of course, painting a room (or rooms) in your place is quite a hefty task to take on, but if you do decide to liven up your living room or bring the tranquil green color to your bedroom or office, it might just help your mood (as much as any paint color can, of course).

Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr, explained why the earthy tone is Behr's choice for 2020. In the release, she said:

As we look ahead to a new decade, Back To Nature encourages us to reengage with the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our well-being.

Courtesy of Behr

At the reveal in Napa, California, on Thursday, Woelfel explained how this nature-inspired hue can possibly provide benefits similar to what you experience when you actually get out into nature, including reducing stress levels, boosting creativity, and improving problem-solving skills. I can't vouch for a paint color actually providing all those benefits, but when seeing it, I understand how the hue could definitely help put you into a calm and refreshed headspace.

If you do decide to put painting on your fall to-do list, you'll be glad to know that even though Back To Nature is a green hue, it sort of serves as "nature's neutral," per Woelfel. Per the release, the 2020 Color of the Year's "willingness to coexist with other hues make it a great option for adding peace and tranquility to any space." LOL, this paint color is not here to start drama with your existing decor, y'all, and as someone whose design expertise begins and ends with saving my favorite pins on Pinterest, that is music to my ears.

Other similarly remedial designers will be happy to know Behr has an entire 2020 Color Trends Palette with 15 total colors, including Back To Nature. TBH, you can probably just mix and match within the palette and be totally set. If your heart is now set on a fall painting project, you can pick up Back To Nature (and all Behr paint colors) exclusively at The Home Depot.

Courtesy of Behr

If you're really going all-out, you can also check out the home decor, like bedding, tables, and accessories, at The Home Depot (maybe while you wait for your paint to be mixed?) to go in on a fall home refresh. Or, if you're not into a total overhaul, you can still take inspiration from the nature-inspired color and the 2020 Color Trends Palette to bring a little nature into your space when you go on your next home decor haul. Heck, you can even just use this color as inspiration to get out for a hike before the temperatures really start to drop. However you use the color (or if you do at all), you can hopefully look forward to a calming and refreshed energy once you're done. Happy painting!