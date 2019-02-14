There are many milestones you and your honey will hit in your relationship, and deciding to move in together is a major one. If you and your partner are thinking about cohabiting, you two lovebirds have probably discussed everything from how to split the rent to a plan for divvying up dish duty. Having all these conversations ahead of time is a great idea and can help you decide if you're ready to share an address with your partner. But before moving in together, ask these sex questions to really be sure you two are ready for this big step. While it's completely normal for your sex life to gradually change if you're in a long-term relationship, it can also change when you live with your partner.

Dr. Jess O'Reilly, sexologist and relationship expert, says that maintaining a healthy sex life with your partner once you cohabit is an intentional practice. O'Reilly says, "You likely have to cultivate desire as opposed to expecting it to arise spontaneously. This is normal, as the initial attraction and excitement fades alongside novelty and unpredictability." If you and your partner don't spend every night together, sex isn't even an option some nights, but that changes when you live together. O'Reilly says, "Now that you spend every night together, it’s easy to fall into the routine of leaving it for another day — and this can be perfectly healthy as long as you’re both being honest about your desires.

It's great to be mindful of how your sexual dynamic could change with your partner once you live together, and you might be able to avoid potential issues by pre-emptively having a conversation. O'Reilly suggests, "Talk about potential issues before they become sources of tension and conflict. It’s easier to address an issue when emotions are not running high, so even if you’re not have issues at this time, be proactive about the conversations." In terms of what to actually cover in your conversation, O'Reilly says, "I often suggest that couples begin with the Three Fs: Feelings, Frequency and Fantasy." Discussing these topics before you move in together will be really informative about your long-term sexual compatibility.

What Feelings Inspire You To Have Sex? Stocksy/mobydick O'Reilly says, "Talk about your core erotic feeling. This is the emotion you need to experience in order to be open to the possibility of sex. Do you need to feel loved in order to (possibly) have sex? Safe? Sexy? Desired? Challenged?" Your core erotic feeling is the feeling that you most strongly associated with sexual desire, arousal, pleasure, and fulfillment. You can find out your core erotic feeling by thinking of your hottest, most passionate sexual experience and identifying how it made you feel. Once you can identify this for yourself and for your partner, you know how to create the best environment for both of you to get in the mood. O'Reilly also says, "Each person’s core erotic feeling is different and once you understand your own, you can take measures to make yourself experience this emotion and show your partner how they can also help you to feel this way."

How Frequently Do You Want To Have Sex? Stocksy/VegterFoto Even if you and your partner are currently perfectly in sync about how often you want to have sex, O'Reilly says, "The most common compatibility issue often involves differential desire. You will inevitably face this at some point in the relationship, as it’s not realistic to expect a partner to want sex with the same frequency at the same time every day (or week or month) for the rest of your lives." And while you might think you know how often your partner wants to have sex, you might be surprised. O'Reilly says, "This isn’t a one-time conversation. Your desire ebbs and flows over time, so you need to revisit this conversation regularly." If you discover that you and your partner have different ideas of how often you should have sex, don't panic. O'Reilly says, "If you talk about your needs and expectations, you’re more likely to find common ground and ensure that you both feel respected and fulfilled."