If you learn one thing from Becky G today, it's that Gomezes stick together. In another case of stans gone wild, a few Selenators seemed to take some of the "La Respuesta" singer's words about Sel out of context and she wasn't having it. Becky G's response to trolls saying she made fun of Selena Gomez is such an epic burn.

On July 24, Becky G sat down with Seventeen, to play a special "Latin X Legends" version of Lyric Challenge. Basically, she'd have to guess a song based on a small sample of the lyrics. Seeing as Becky G is a Spanglish speaker who also performs in both English and Spanish, she was given songs in both languages and categories of music. I know, that's like double the work.

Anyway, Becky G was given lyrics from DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" featuring Selena Gomez. Becky explained she was familiar with the song, but was also perplexed by the lyrics.

"Oh I know this one. I'll never forget this one because when I heard it I was a little confused because it says, 'Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta,'" Becky said. "But I don't want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta. Like, I want to party. I wouldn't take a nap, you know what I'm saying? But, of course, I know this one."

I get what Becky G is saying, but I also know what Selena is saying, if you know what I mean. *Wink* Regardless, the statement was noted as a dig by some Selenators and then an attempted dragging ensued. Yes, attempted, because Becky "Like A" G (new moniker, you like?) clapped back with the most epic of responses.

"Becky G dragging Selena's verse as if her discography it's not one of the worst of a Latin woman lmao," tweeted a hater along with a link to the video.

Becky wrote back, "I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video and take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this 'Stan' culture. Sad to see yet another 'fan' going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down." Burn. I couldn't agree more. Sometimes it feels like the fans are the ones trying to instigate trouble. Just let your favorite artists perform in harmony.

"WHO DOESN'T LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here," she continued before tweeting one final hard-hitting message. "The industry breaks us apart and pits us against each other enough, sad that 'stans' have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now."

True, haters gon' hate. But at least this stan seemed to be a bit remorseful. They tweeted, "Now that Becky G read my tweets I feel bad lmao hkdkakdk she put me in my place."

Yea she did. Now, let this be a lesson to all stans, think before you tweet.