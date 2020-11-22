If you've been looking forward to marathon watching your favorite shows or cozying up with your favorite movies from bed this winter, you'll want to check out Beautyrest's latest sweepstakes. A hundred fans will be chosen during Beautyrest's free streaming subscription contest, and there's absolutely no purchase necessary. Here's how you can enter the contest for your upcoming movie night.

The mattress brand Beautyrest is helping fans upgrade their streaming experience this winter with a new sweepstakes that's super easy to enter. If you're a lucky winner of Beautyrest's contest, you'll get all your streaming costs covered by the company for the month — that means all the Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more that you can watch. To make things better, you could even win a Beautyrest mattress on top of your streaming subscription.

All you'll need to do to enter the sweepstakes is send an email to BeautyrestUpgrade@icfnext.com from now through Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 PM ET. In your email, you'll need to include one sentence of no more than 100 words on why you deserve to win. Each person is limited to one entry during the sweepstakes.

Beautyrest will choose 100 winners through a random drawing on or around Monday, Dec. 7. If you're a winner, you'll be notified via email. You'll need to reply within 48 hours to the email, so make sure to keep your eye on your inbox around the time of drawing.

Courtesy of Beautyrest

One hundred winners will receive a $100 Visa e-gift card to cover their streaming subscription costs. Of the 100 winners, 10 people will be chosen to also receive a Beautyrest mattress. The approximate retail value of the Beautyrest mattress is up to $1,599. You can expect to receive your prizes within approximately 10 weeks after the conclusion of the sweepstakes.

To be eligible for the Beautyrest contest, you'll need be a legal resident of the United States, excluding New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Arizona, and the District of Columbia. You'll also need to be at least 18 years old, with the exception of Alabama and Nebraska, where you'll need to be at least 19 years old.

You can find more details about the sweepstakes by heading to the official rules page. Since the contest officially ends on Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you'll want to submit your entry ASAP.