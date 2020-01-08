Even if you just marathon-watched 400 YouTube videos of cute little kids getting surprised with newborn puppies, Beanie Feldstein’s Instagram about Bonnie Chance Roberts' Golden Globes outfit is still guaranteed to be the most heart-warming thing you'll see all day. ICYMI: Feldstein brought her girlfriend Roberts as her date to the 2020 Golden Globes, where her role in Booksmart earned her a nomination for Best Lead Actress In A Movie, Comedy, or Musical. Both Feldstein and Roberts looked impeccable, but there was one especially heart-warming detail on Roberts' outfit that you might have missed at first glance.

Feldstein took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to showcase the adorable detail for all of her followers. Alongside a picture of herself and Roberts from before the event, she wrote: "When a little piece of your dreamy @oscardelarenta dress is on her collar 😍😍😍" You guys. I didn't even notice it at first glance but, once she mentions it, it's truly impossible not to. On the center of the collar of Roberts' chic black button-down shirt is a little blue flower made from the exact same fabric as Feldstein's glamorous navy gown. It's truly too much to handle and you need to see it immediately.

The detail was well-received by Feldstein's friends and family who immediately commented their supportive messages. "Bonnnnnnnnnnn," wrote Feldstein's brother Jonah Hill. Feldstein's Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever exclaimed, "ugh i didn’t know that!" Even Mindy Kaling chimed in to say Feldstein is "just the prettiest." Don't you just love love?

During an interview with Teen Vogue published on Oct. 1, Feldstein opened up about her relationship with Roberts. She revealed Hill used to tease her for being the “Dexter of relationships” because she was always so nonchalant about her boyfriends. Then she met Roberts on the set of How to Build a Girl and thought to herself, “Whoa! Now I get it…. I get why people write songs.”

Feldstein maintained in the interview that Roberts' gender has nothing to do with her feelings for her. “Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she’s a woman,” Feldstein told Teen Vogue. “That’s not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn’t just women in general; it was her specifically.”

I'm not crying, you're crying!