Bath & Body Works Christmas Pop-Up Shop Is Happening Online Right Now

I know it's only October, and right now you're probably focused on pumpkin-spice-everything and Halloween costumes, but can you hear those sleigh bells ringing yet? No? Well, maybe you can smell those festive holiday candles burning thanks to the fact that Bath and Body Works' Christmas Pop-Up Shop is happening online exclusively on the retailer's site right now.

So what exactly is this pop-up shop you ask? The online-only event is a way for Bath and Body Works customers to get a lovely sneak peak at some of the festive fragrances that will be available for the 2019 holidays season. On this special section of the site, you can shop things like three-wick candles, body creams, body lotions, body mists & sprays, body washes & shower gels, and foaming hand soaps. All of these different products are available in some fan-favorite holiday scents like Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, and Frosted Coconut Snowball.

However, as exciting as this sneak peak shopping event is, there's one small catch. The pop-up shop ends on Friday, Oct. 11. So if you want to get a head start on scooping up some of your favorite holiday scents, you should head over to BathandBodyWorks.com to take advantage of the pop-up shop before it ends.

For a closer look at some of the items that you can cop during the event, read on, because I've got all of the information for you.

Vanilla Bean Noel

One of Bath and Body Works' OG holiday scents is making a comeback this year so prepare your noses and wallets. If you cop now, the Vanilla Bean Noel 3-wick candle can fill your home with its mix of fresh vanilla bean, sugar cookies, whipped cream, and snow-kissed musk from now through the holiday season.

Twisted Peppermint

Bath and Body Works' twisted peppermint is a sweet, creamy twist on the traditional peppermint scent. It gives off an aroma that smells like cool peppermint, sugared snow, vanilla buttercream, fresh basalm, a hint of musk with essential oils.

Frosted Coconut Snowball

You probably didn't know what a frosted coconut snowball smelled like until Bath and Body Works released the scent. But if you've ever smelled this sweet scent before then you likely know that you need the fragrance to spice up your holidays. Frosted Coconut Snowball smells like a sweet blend of frosted coconut, North Pole vanilla, winter freesia, and snow-kissed woods, AKA what everybody longs to smell like during those cold winter months.

Raspberry Sugar

What better way to take on the holiday season than by smelling like a candied-raspberry? You can do just that with Bath and Body Works' Raspberry Sugar scent. The fragrance smells like a blend of sugared raspberries, plum blossom, and winter white lily, and is as sweet as can be.

Winter Candy Apple

Bath and Body Works' Winter Candy Apple smells so good you'll suddenly crave a caramel-coated fruit. The fragrance smells like a mix of candied apples, crisp pears, and oranges with essential oils.

These are the five scents that conclude the scents that Bath and Body Works has included in their 2019 holiday pop-up. However, that's not to say that the retailer won't introduce even more fragrances once the holiday collection officially launches, because let's face it, they are known for dropping new scents every season. But for right now, if you prefer a festive, holiday-season scent over a pumpkin spice, then be sure to head over to BathandBodyWorks.com to take advantage of this pop-up shop before it ends on Oct. 11.