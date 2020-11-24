Are you in the mood to treat yourself, or do you know somebody who's in need of a little (or a lot of) TLC? If so, there is no greater paradise than Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2020 Sale. It's the perfect opportunity to spoil yourself and your loved ones without going into debt (but no guarantees...). Beyond your usual go-to BBW sale, the brand has some pretty major Black Friday tricks up its sleeve — five days of tricks, to be exact — and that's on top of items that rarely go on sale being discounted during the major savings event.

Bath & Body Works confirmed that there will be a week of big Black Friday savings coming your way. As it's done in previous years, Bath & Body Works is offering a store-wide, buy three get three free deal. This year, though, the event is mix-and-match, meaning the promotion spans across body care, candles, perfumes — literally the entire store. You just pay for the three most expensive items and the rest is yours.

Bath & Body Works also revealed a Black Friday favorite: the tote. In years past, the brand offered a fan-favorite tote filled with goodies on Black Friday. However, for 2020, there's now a bit of a twist. For 2020, the retailer is offering a super special Christmas box (yes, a whole freaking box) with nine glorious gifts, including two candles, hand soap, body lotion, and more in your favorite holiday scents. It's worth over $100 and can be yours for $30 as soon as the Black Friday sale begins.

You can start shopping the deals as early as Monday, Nov. 23, but only in-store. The deals won't be online until Thursday, Nov. 26, when all Bath & Body Works stores will be closed to allow employees valuable time with their families. For the official day of deals, you can shop Bath & Body Works' Black Friday sale online and in-store on Nov. 27.

Courtesy of Bath and Body Works

Since Bath & Body Works is doing so much of its Black Friday sale in-person, there are some things you should consider before going to your local store. Even though the retailer is cleaning regularly and limiting the number of people in stores, there are some precautions you absolutely take for a safe, in-store experience for you, associates, and other shoppers. No matter how badly you want to smell a fragrance, keep your face mask over your nose and mouth, and don't test out any products. After using a high-touch item like a payment terminal or counter, sanitize your hands with hand sanitizer — and use it liberally. Bath & Body Works stores also have floor markings to help maintain social distancing, so be sure you're aware of your surroundings and keep a safe distance (at least 6 feet) from others wherever possible.

As the entirety of Bath & Body Works' catalog is open to you, there's a ton of items to look through, especially since it recently released over 65 new products leading up to the holidays. Below, find all the key products that'll make both you and any one you gift them to very happy.

