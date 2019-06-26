If you're a Stranger Things fan (same), then you probably have your calendar marked for Independence Day. Season 3 of the show will be unveiled via Netflix on July 4, and I'm beyond stoked to watch it. To prepare for the big debut, I've been playing the trailers on repeat. If you've been doing the same thing, then you probably know about Scoops Ahoy (aka the ice cream shop in the Starcourt Mall that Steve works at). Well, to celebrate the upcoming season, Baskin-Robbins' Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Shop is coming to California. It'll be decked out in Scoops Ahoy decorations so you can travel back in time with every scoop.

If you aren't sure what Scoops Ahoy is, don't fret; just take a moment and watch this Season 3 trailer for Stranger Things. The clip takes viewers on a walk through the Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, Indiana, and features a segment of Steve working at Scoops Ahoy. (That, my friends, is the Scoops Ahoy that I'm talking about.) In the trailer, Steve is wearing a sailor uniform at the ice cream shop's register and says, "Ahoy." TBH, he doesn't seem too thrilled to be there — and I guess viewers will figure out why during Season 3.

Now that you're all caught up, let's get back to Baskin-Robbins. In honor of the upcoming season of Stranger Things, the Baskin-Robbins location in Burbank, California, will be transformed into Scoops Ahoy. According to Baskin-Robbins' press release, everything from the staff's uniforms to the store's decorations will be altered to replicate the ice cream shop from Hawkins, Indiana, which is sure to turn every fan's world upside down.

If you live near Burbank and want to give the Scoops Ahoy-themed Baskin-Robbins a try, you'll have a few weeks to do it. According to the company's press release, the Scoops Ahoy location at 1201 S. Victory Blvd. in Burbank, California will be open from Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 14. That gives you the perfect opportunity to binge watch Season 3 and then stop by Scoops Ahoy for a cone.

If you don't live in California (or near the Scoops Ahoy location), don't be too sad. You'll still be able to stop by your local Baskin-Robbins location for Stranger Things-themed ice cream (even though your nearby spot won't look like Scoops Ahoy). According to the company's press release, Baskin-Robbins locations across the nation will still be selling Stranger Things-inspired treats that were unveiled in June, including the Demongorgon Sundae, the Upside Down Sundae, the Byers' House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream, and more.

Baskin-Robbins locations across the country will also feature a special Flavor of the Month for July, which is the USS Butterscotch. According to the company, the USS Butterscotch consists of butterscotch-flavored ice cream "toffee-flavored ribbon" and butterscotch pieces (yum). The ice cream shops will also be selling USS Butterscotch Sundaes in July, which feature three scoops of ice cream and waffle cone pieces that look like sails.

So, let's recap: Those of you who live near Burbank, California can stop by Baskin-Robbins for a *total* Scoops Ahoy experience. Everyone else across the nation can visit their local Baskin-Robbins location for Stranger Things-themed ice cream and sundaes throughout July. Regardless of where you live and which store you can visit, you'll be able to celebrate Season 3 in a delicious way.