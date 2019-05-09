Summer is almost here, y'all, and you know what that means: it will be ice cream time all the time. If you're as big of an ice cream fan as I am, you'll probably be excited to hear about Baskin-Robbins' new in-store treats for May that will have you running to the specialty ice cream shop no matter where you live. The most exciting part of the new May items is Baskin-Robbins' May 2019 Flavor of the Month, especially if you're a fan of chocolate and cheeesecake.

Baskin-Robbins' May Flavor of the Month is the Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cheesecake, because you can never have enough "chocolates" in an ice cream name. The flavor features chocolate cheesecake ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cheesecake pieces and mixed in with chocolate cookie crumb ribbons for a seriously mouthwatering treat. Past Flavors of the Month have included Oreo ‘N Caramel, Blueberry Muffin, and Cherry Cordial with Hershey’s Kisses, proving that Baskin-Robbins isn't messing around when it comes to delicious, unique ice cream concoctions.

In a press release, Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins said, "May is full of sunshine and celebration, so Baskin-Robbins is serving up products to help our guests make the most of these moments."

Baskin-Robbins

Austin's statement about celebrations in May refers to other May happenings like Mother's Day and college and high school graduations, and Baskin-Robbins has you covered for those, too. For Mother's Day, the ice cream chain is serving up two kinds of delicious cakes: the Amazing Mom Cake and the Pink Floral Stripe Cake. The Amazing Mom Cake is a watercolor-inspired ice cream cake made with any ice cream mom wants and includes a customizable message or "amazing mom" written across the front. People looking for a sweet treat for Mother's Day can also get Baskin-Robbins' Pink Floral Stripe Cake, a customizable ice cream cake with pink tones and frosted roses.

If you're looking for something fun to do with mom on Mother's Day, look no further than Baskin-Robbins' Fancy Cone Sampling Day. On Sunday, May 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, Baskin-Robbins fans can enjoy one ounce of ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and decorated with rainbow sprinkles, all for free.

Baskin-Robbins is also offering a graduation-themed ice cream cake for high school and college grads this year. The Banner & Dots Cake is a customizable ice cream treat featuring the recent graduate's school colors and a congratulatory message of your choice.

In a press release, Austin explained that there's a little something for everyone with all of May's new additions to the ice cream chain. Austin said,

We hope that everyone has a chance to experience something new at Baskin-Robbins this month whether it’s indulging in our chocolate-y Flavor of the Month or serving up a slice of one of our celebratory ice cream cakes at their next family celebration.

So, if you've been looking for a sign to head to Baskin-Robbins this May, this is it! Whether you need a Mother's Day present, a sweet treat for a recent grad, or just want to try the May Flavor of the Month, Baskin-Robbins is the place to be.