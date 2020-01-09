At the launch party for its new Light Shifter Brightening Concealer on Jan. 9, BECCA Cosmetics announced Barbie Ferreira as its newest spokesperson. Best known for playing Kat Hernandez in Euphoria, Ferreira has been at the cutting edge of youth culture from being Tumblr famous (before that was an oxymoron) to launching her modeling career by sending her own photos to American Apparel, not to mention the fact that nearly everyone under 40 has tried to replicate her experimental Euphoria looks. With BECCA Cosmetics' focus on individuality, diversity, and fearlessness, Ferreira could not be a better partner.

"[Ferreira] will both star in campaigns for the brand as well as help promote diversity in body size, gender, and skin tone for campaigns, advertisements and more," the brand stated in a press release. Ferreira isn't new to the world of pushing boundaries, having previously made a big splash with her Photoshop-free Aerie campaign four years ago. But, Ferreira's partnership with BECCA is focused more on the long term and bringing inclusivity to a new level.

"For years, I was part of 'inclusive' campaigns that didn't exactly put their money where their mouth is," the model/actor told Refinery29. "I am so happy to have my friends, who are from all different walks of life, representing who wears makeup; it's not just women and it's not just what we're used to seeing from makeup brands, which is usually a pretty not-inclusive shade range or casting."

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But that's not all! BECCA and Ferreira are also planning on making new waves in mental health as well. The brand continued that Ferreira will "also help spread the word about BECCA’s new collaboration with the Jed Foundation, a mental health advocacy group." JED focuses on helping teens and young adults acclimate comfortably into adulthood. "I'm so grateful to be partnering with a brand who stands for a cause, and the conversation around mental healthy is a really important one,' Ferreira added. "I love that BECCA is committed to supporting the cause by working with JED and other organizations around the world." BECCA has already donated $10,000 to the organization at the beginning of the 2020 and will be announcing more details about the collaboration soon.

Beyond the full-circle moment this is for Ferreira, who says BECCA highlighter is the first highlighter she's ever bought, the multi-faceted values of this new partnership are immensely exciting. It's refreshing to see a brand openly address mental health, a topic many don't even attempt to broach. Shop Ferreira's favorite BECCA looks, and check out her first video for the campaign below.