President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, May 8 that he is rolling back the Iran nuclear deal, and Barack Obama is not happy, to say the least. Obama's response to Trump ending the Iran deal didn't pull any punches or leave much open to interpretation. He was clear, especially when he explicitly wrote that pulling out of the deal is a "serious mistake."

Trump announced he would be pulling out of the Iran deal at 2 p.m. ET, calling it a "one-sided" deal. The deal was created to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, mostly by routinely inspecting their nuclear facilities in exchange for the U.S. and other allies to lift crippling economic sanctions against Iran. But Trump argued that, instead of stopping Iran from creating nuclear weapons, the agreement only allowed Iran to continue its activities without the effects of the sanctions. Trump justified breaking the deal using documents released by Israel, a longtime adversary with Iran, on May 1. The documents allegedly show that Iran has continued to test and build weapons, but U.S. intelligence officials had known that information for years and said that it did not actually prove that Iran had broken its side of the agreement, according to NBC News.

The deal, negotiated and finalized under Obama, included several of our allies, such as the U.K., France and Germany. Many leaders of those nations have responded less than favorably to Trump's announcement, and they're not alone. The former president had a few choice words about one of his biggest policy achievements.

In a length post on Facebook, less than two hours after Trump's announcement, Obama laid out exactly why he thinks the move is a mistake. He started by saying the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), works and that walking away from the deal would hurt international trust in agreements the U.S. makes and would leave our allies hanging.

He wrote:

"In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration [sic] to the next. But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers."

He then dove into some of the claims that had been made about the deal, saying he would "review several facts." He laid it out in six fairly simple points: it's an international agreement, it works, it doesn't rely on trust (which was one of Trump's biggest points, that it only relied on trust), Iran is keeping up its end of the deal, it doesn't expire and it wasn't meant to fix everything. That last point is pretty important because Trump used Iran's support of terrorist as a reason to throw out the deal in favor of sanctions. Obama's point shows that, although Iran may engage in behavior the U.S. condemns, Obama believes this deal is the best approach to dealing with Iran.

He said:

"We were clear-eyed that Iran engages in destabilizing behavior – including support for terrorism, and threats toward Israel and its neighbors. But that’s precisely why it was so important that we prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Every aspect of Iranian behavior that is troubling is far more dangerous if their nuclear program is unconstrained. Our ability to confront Iran’s destabilizing behavior – and to sustain a unity of purpose with our allies – is strengthened with the JCPOA, and weakened without it."

