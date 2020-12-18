Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans all over the country went on lockdown, and many found a much-needed escape through their television screens — including President Barack Obama. Sure, 2020 has been a wild ride of a year for several unfortunate reasons, but it's also been a pretty memorable one for the entertainment industry. Barack Obama's favorite movies and TV shows of 2020 include some of this year's most critically-acclaimed productions, and may end up on your list of faves if they're not already.

Following his yearly tradition, Obama shared his top picks in movies and TV for 2020. While he included fandom favorites like The Boys, Better Call Saul, and The Good Place in his list, he also branched out into the limited series category, naming The Queen's Gambit, The Last Dance, and I May Destroy You as some of his best-loved features. His varied taste is also reflected in his choice of films, as he included everything from Disney's lighthearted but endearing Soul, to Steve McQueen's weighty and inspiring Lovers Rock. Obama also included a few documentaries, like Garrett Bradley's Time, and was even able to flex his own muscles as a cinephile with Crip Camp, which he and Michelle Obama produced together.

While Obama usually releases lists of his favorites in music, movies, and television at the end of each year, this one was a little longer than usual in the TV category. In a Dec. 18 Instagram post, Obama listed his favorite productions alongside a sheepish caption: "We were stuck inside a lot this year," he wrote. "And with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format," he added.

Much like the rest of America, it seems like the former POTUS had a lot of time to kill in front of the small screen in 2020.