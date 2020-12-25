Ah, the holidays — for many Americans, this is a time to gather alongside loved ones and celebrate the season, usually with plenty of libations in tow. Who doesn't love a cup or two of Christmas cheer? In his 2020 Christmas tweet, Barack Obama brought things back to the true spirit of the holidays when showing off his family's simple yet thoughtful holiday card.

"This Christmas looks different for all of us," he stated in his Dec. 24 message via Twitter. "As we spend time with those we love — in person or virtually — let us celebrate the blessings we cherish, embrace the spirit of giving, and look out for one another. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!" he added.

Throughout the years, the Obama family has always done their best to keep the holiday spirit alive and well, even in difficult times. During (and after) his presidency, Obama usually spent the weeks leading up to Christmas volunteering at food banks, soup kitchens, and more. In 2020, however, the former POTUS urged more Americans to go out and volunteer to help communities struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Many Americans are already making deep sacrifices to keep our communities healthy, but if you’re able to, consider helping those hit the hardest," he wrote in a Mar. 19 Tweet.

Obama's 2020 Christmas message comes amid a particularly difficult season for America. Although the holidays usually provide a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, for many Americans this year, the winter break is a sad reminder of loved ones who have died from COVID-19. As of Dec. 25, over 329,000 people in the United States have lost their lives to the coronavirus, per the New York Times. However, even in the midst of this troubling time, Obama's message is a comforting reminder to cherish these special holiday moments with loved ones — no matter what the day's celebrations look like.

Of course, Christmas is always a time to cherish the season alongside those you love most — but as Obama stated in his Dec. 1 speech before his final tree lighting ceremony in 2016, Christmas is also a time "to let the light of our good deeds shine for all. To care for the sick, and the hungry, and the downtrodden. And of course, to love one another." Now, in the midst of holiday celebrated during a global pandemic, these words seem to feel especially true.