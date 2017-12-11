Barack Obama & Joe Biden Support Doug Jones In Alabama Senate Race, & The Lines Are Drawn

Things are seriously heating up in Alabama right now. The special election for Alabama's empty Senate seat scheduled for Dec. 12 already has garnered a ton of attention, specifically because of the controversial GOP candidate, Roy Moore. The race between Moore and his Democratic opponent Doug Jones stepped up a couple of notches on Dec. 11, because both Barack Obama and Joe Biden are supporting Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race. So yeah, you could say that things in the Southern state are getting kind of tense.

Apparently, Doug Jones is in need of a morale boost in Tuesday's election, because the former president and vice president felt compelled to pitch in their support in the race. According to Politico, both Biden and Obama are set to record robo-calls in support of Jones. Sources close to both Obama and Biden told media outlets that they are expected to record the messages, which will be distributed to Alabama's electorate a day ahead of the special election.

According to CNN, Obama states in his call, "Doug Jones is a fighter for equality, for progress... Doug will be our champion for justice. So get out and vote, Alabama." Neither Obama or Biden make mention of Roy Moore in their calls, per reports. The messages are specifically intended to energize African-American voters to hit the polls and support Jones.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The calls that the former president and vice president will make are seemingly a direct response to the face that Trump has also reportedly recorded robo-calls in support of GOP candidate Moore, according to Politico. Trump's calls are set to be distributed to Alabama homes a day ahead of the special election.

Trump also voiced his support for Moore at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida on Dec. 9, according to USA Today. Trump said at the "Make America Great Again Rally,"

The future of this country cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate. We can't afford it, folks. We can't. We can't afford to have a liberal Democrat who is completely controlled by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. We can't... So, get out and vote for Roy Moore.

President Trump's endorsement of Moore, was announced via Twitter just days ago on Dec. 4. In his tweet, Trump stated,

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!

Moore, a Christian conservative candidate known to use the Bible to defend his position on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage, has been considered a controversial choice for more reasons than one. In a Washington Post report published on Nov. 9, Moore was accused of sexually harassing underage girls as young as 14 years old while he was working as a judge in Alabama while he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied all of the allegations that have been made against him. “These allegations are completely false," Moore said to Fox News. "I did not date underaged women. I did not molest anyone. And so these allegations are false.” He has refused to back out of the race.

So it's pretty safe to say that tensions are running seriously high in Alabama ahead of the Dec. 12 vote, with both Democratic and Republican heavy-hitters making their voices heard on who they think should come out victorious. But with a day to go, there's no telling how significant Obama, Biden, and Trump's vocal contributions to the race will be. We'll just have to wait and find out after the last polls close on Tuesday night.