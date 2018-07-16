Badass Prime Day Deals That Are Coming In Hot (Up To 80% Off)
Amazon's Prime Day's piping hot sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17 — but there's lots to sift through. Literally thousands of products are on sale (up to 80 percent off!) across all kinds categories. Lucky for you, our editors are hand-picking the best, most gotta-have items in real time. Read on to shop the prices that make a Prime membership totally worth it — and add them to your cart ASAP, because some of them are only available for a limited time and are sure to sell out.
50% Off Amazon's Best-Selling Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
$20 (was $40)
Today only, you can save a whopping 50 percent on Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick that gives you access to tens of thousands channels, apps, and even websites right from your TV. For only $20, you can get the next-generation streaming media player with Alexa voice remote.
Over $100 Off The Roku Smart TV
$250 (was $360)
The Roku Smart LED TV offers unlimited streaming capabilities to pretty much anything you want, and today you can get it for $250.
50% Off Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These HD noise cancelling headphones with top-notch wireless sound quality are half off, available for just $100 right now.
50% Off the Amazon Echo Dot & Kasa Smart Plug Mini Bundle
Amazon's second generation Echo Dot and Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle are 50 percent off today. Alexa voice capabilities offer hands-free voice control of household appliances and on your Echo Dot, all for a mere $40.
30% Off Bose Bluetooth Speakers
$70 (was $100)
Bose's wireless Bluetooth speaker with SoundLink technology is waterproof and easily portable — today, you can get it for only $70.
46% Off A Professional-Grade Blender
$297 (was $549)
Today only, get Vitamix's heavy-duty, 64-oz professional blender for $297, at 46 percent off its original price.
30% Off A Best-Selling Luxury Facial Cleansing Brush
$97 (was $139)
The Luna Mini 2 by Foreo uses adjustable T-sonic pulsations to effectively deep clean the face and give you a luxurious cleansing routine. Normally $139, today you can get this top-notch beauty tool for $97.
34% Off Contigo's Cult-Favorite Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Contigo's 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug comes with autoseal technology for no leaks and is a best-seller on Amazon. Today, get it for $11.
50% Off A Top-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier
Snag 50 percent off Pure Enrichment's highly-rated Cool Mist Humidifier, with cool-mist technology, auto shut-off, and other useful features.
20% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser
$16 (was $20)
For $16, you can get the original MakeUp Eraser — it's reusable and removes all your makeup by just adding water.
15% Off A Personal Coffee Maker
This compact, single-serve coffee maker by Bella has everything you need to get a bold, full-bodied flavor out of every K-cup — and today, you can get it for $43.
40% Off Compression Storage Cubes
$14.39 (was $24)
Don't miss this bundle of Gonex's ultra-convenient storage cubes — you'll get a set of large, medium, and small mesh compression bags for $24.
