Badass Prime Day Deals That Are Coming In Hot (Up To 80% Off)

UPDATED (7/16/18, 4:00 p.m.): Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they drop throughout the day.

Amazon's Prime Day's piping hot sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17 — but there's lots to sift through. Literally thousands of products are on sale (up to 80 percent off!) across all kinds categories. Lucky for you, our editors are hand-picking the best, most gotta-have items in real time. Read on to shop the prices that make a Prime membership totally worth it — and add them to your cart ASAP, because some of them are only available for a limited time and are sure to sell out.

50% Off Amazon's Best-Selling Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon Fire TV Stick — 50% Off

$20 (was $40)

Today only, you can save a whopping 50 percent on Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick that gives you access to tens of thousands channels, apps, and even websites right from your TV. For only $20, you can get the next-generation streaming media player with Alexa voice remote.

Over $100 Off The Roku Smart TV

Roku Smart LED TV

$250 (was $360)

The Roku Smart LED TV offers unlimited streaming capabilities to pretty much anything you want, and today you can get it for $250.

50% Off Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sennheiser HD Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — 50% Off

$100 (was $200)

These HD noise cancelling headphones with top-notch wireless sound quality are half off, available for just $100 right now.

50% Off the Amazon Echo Dot & Kasa Smart Plug Mini Bundle

Amazon Second Generation Echo Dot & TP-Link Smart Plug Mini — 50% Off

$40 (was $80)

Amazon's second generation Echo Dot and Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle are 50 percent off today. Alexa voice capabilities offer hands-free voice control of household appliances and on your Echo Dot, all for a mere $40.

30% Off Bose Bluetooth Speakers

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker — 30% Off

$70 (was $100)

Bose's wireless Bluetooth speaker with SoundLink technology is waterproof and easily portable — today, you can get it for only $70.

46% Off A Professional-Grade Blender

Vitamix 5200 Blender — 46% Off

$297 (was $549)

Today only, get Vitamix's heavy-duty, 64-oz professional blender for $297, at 46 percent off its original price.

30% Off A Best-Selling Luxury Facial Cleansing Brush

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush — 30% Off

$97 (was $139)

The Luna Mini 2 by Foreo uses adjustable T-sonic pulsations to effectively deep clean the face and give you a luxurious cleansing routine. Normally $139, today you can get this top-notch beauty tool for $97.

34% Off Contigo's Cult-Favorite Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Contigo AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel Travel Mug — 34% Off

$11 (was $17)

Contigo's 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug comes with autoseal technology for no leaks and is a best-seller on Amazon. Today, get it for $11.

50% Off A Top-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier — 50% Off

$40 (was $80)

Snag 50 percent off Pure Enrichment's highly-rated Cool Mist Humidifier, with cool-mist technology, auto shut-off, and other useful features.

20% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser

MakeUp Eraser The Chic Black — 20% Off

$16 (was $20)

For $16, you can get the original MakeUp Eraser — it's reusable and removes all your makeup by just adding water.

15% Off A Personal Coffee Maker

Bella Dual Brew Single Serve Personal Coffee Maker — 15% Off

$43 (was $50)

This compact, single-serve coffee maker by Bella has everything you need to get a bold, full-bodied flavor out of every K-cup — and today, you can get it for $43.

40% Off Compression Storage Cubes

Gonex Packing Cubes — 40% Off

$14.39 (was $24)

Don't miss this bundle of Gonex's ultra-convenient storage cubes — you'll get a set of large, medium, and small mesh compression bags for $24.

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.