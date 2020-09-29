The Bachelor franchise is taking a very important stand to create a safer environment for both its stars and its fans. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Bachelor Nation released a new social media policy that condemns racism and all forms of hate across all platforms. In an Instagram post on the Bachelor Nation account, they wrote:

We encourage you to have fun and share the love in the comments of our posts and the posts of our cast members. However, we condemn racism, bullying and hate in all its forms and have introduced new community guidelines for interacting on our posts. We will be deleting comments which are abusive towards our cast members, and reserve the right to block users who display this behavior.

The post ends with the question, "Are you here for the right reasons?" which references a phrase many contestants in Bachelor Nation use to to prove that they're genuinely looking for love. Now, Bachelor Nation is using the phrase to encourage fans to channel the positivity of love rather than hate.

Bachelor Nation published additional guidelines on their website. They reserve the right to delete comments on social media posts for reasons that include:

Obscene language

Insults, threats, or harassment of other users, organizations, or cast members

Comments which are hateful, racist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, sexist, sexually explicit, or vulgar in nature

This move comes after many fans and alums have expressed a desire for the Bachelor franchise to speak out against the hate and support more diversity on the shows. The Bachelor Diversity Campaign launched on June 10 push for antiracism in Bachelor Nation. A statement from the group reads:

Representation matters, and it is one of the most important ways our country can embrace its diversity and evolve. We will use our power as viewers and fans to hold ABC and Warner Bros. accountable and demand they use their platform in a more thoughtful, race-conscious, and socially responsible way. It’s time that ABC, Mike Fleiss, and Warner Bros. take demonstrable action to address the inequalities in casting, screen time, and employment of minority groups.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.