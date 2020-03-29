Get ready for a wedding with fan-favorite Bachelor star, Ben Higgins. Bachelor Ben Higgins is engaged to his girlfriend of over a year, Jessica Clarke, and the two couldn't be more adorable. Check out the details on the romantic proposal.

Four years after his season of The Bachelor ended, Higgins has found love again. While his engagement to Lauren Bushnell did not work out, he seems over the moon to pop the question to his new fiancé, Clarke. Higgins spoke to Entertainment Tonight on March 28 about how he proposed to Clarke in her Tennessee hometown. "I went back to a pond behind her house, and we had set it up with sunflowers near a bench. It's right in their backyard, but a little hidden. I proposed and her family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together," he explained.

The 31-year-old also opened up about his nerves leading up to the proposal. “I was super nervous. She’s my best friend, my partner and I love her," he said. "I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her. I wasn’t anxious, it’s just a big moment!” Higgins also told Entertainment Tonight that he was originally going to pop the question in Central Park but changed the plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bride-to-be shared photos of the big day on Instagram along with the caption, "I don't remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep)."

Higgins and Clarke started dating in 2019 after the Bachelor star slid into her DMs. He told Entertainment Tonight that he had come across her Instagram profile while searching for posts on a hockey game in Nashville and decided to send her a message. Three weeks after he slid into her DMs, he flew Clarke to visit him in Denver and the two hit it off, starting a whirlwind romance that has led to their engagement.

As fans recall, Higgins gave his final rose during season 20 of The Bachelor to Lauren Bushnell and the couple launched their own reality show called Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? less than a year later. After the two officially broke it off in 2017, Bushnell began dating country music singer Chris Lane, whom she married in 2019. Now it looks like Higgins is going to get his "happily ever after" as well.