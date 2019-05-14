For Ayesha Curry, being pregnant took a toll on her mental health, so much so that she experienced a form of postpartum depression that left her unhappy with her body. At a loss for what to do about it, Curry decided to have plastic surgery. But in a new interview with Working Mother, Curry revealed that her plastic surgery didn’t exactly go as planned. Ayesha Curry’s story about her boob job is really eye-opening.

In a new interview with Working Mother, Curry talked openly about her experience with postpartum depression after giving birth to her second daughter with husband Stephen Curry.

"I didn't realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while," she explained.

In addition to 3-year-old Ryan, Curry is also mom to 10-month-old Canon and 6-year-old Riley, so she and her husband definitely have their hands full. But when it came to Ryan, postpartum depression manifested in a deeply personal way that she never expected.

"It came in the form of me being depressed about my body," Curry said. “So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

Even though her boob job wasn’t what she was expecting, one thing that makes Curry happy is being a mom and working while she’s at it.

“It makes me feel like I can take on anything,” the celebrity chef told Working Mother. “The little things that used to seem like problems aren’t problems at all anymore. Things roll off my back more easily.”

So, who’s her inspiration? Her own mother, of course.

“I watched my mom be a working mother my whole life,” she said. “I’ve never known anything else other than strong women in powerful positions.”

Being a working mom herself and having one to look up to gave Curry a very interesting perspective on what it means to be a mom. From Curry's point of view, moms can literally do anything; it doesn't matter whether they're working moms or not. What matters, according to Curry, is that they show their kids they're passionate about something.

“If you’re a stay-at-home mom, and that’s what you love to do, that’s a beautiful thing. But on the flip side, if you have a passion, I think you’re doing yourself and your children an injustice by not showing them that you’re capable of doing both in some capacity, whether it’s a hobby or a day-to-day job,” she explained.

It’s obvious that Curry’s experiences have given her a unique perspective on what it means to be a working mom. It seems like she’s really found her stride and is doing a great job of raising her three kids.