Our favorite skater girl is back with a new project that's darker than ever. Avril Lavigne's "I Fell In Love With The Devil" music video is kinda creepy, but you'll love it. The eerie visual, directed by Elliott Lester and produced by Chromista, begins with Lavigne driving a hearse with her own coffin in it. Spooky!

Throughout the cryptic, yet beautiful, visual, the "Complicated" singer dresses in an array of goth-inspired outfits and appears in several different creepy AF locations. She even plays a gorgeous, black grand piano in the middle of a forest in a huge red gown with crimped — yes, crimped — hair (for all the O.G. Avril fans out there), somehow making for a truly dark and heavenly throwback all at the same time. Bless her.

At one point, things take a real grim turn as Lavigne then embraces the devil himself, Lucifer, as she sings:

But I can't stop the rush, / And I can't give you up / No I, know you're no good for me / You're no good for me / I fell in love with the Devil and now I'm in trouble / I fell in love with the Devil, I'm underneath his spell / Someone send me an angel to lend me a halo / I fell in love with the Devil, please, save me from this hell

The new track is the second music video from her sixth studio album, Head Above Water, which was released in February 2019. The first music video of the same name was Lavigne's first in five years after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014.

In a statement issued in September 2018, Lavigne got candid about her battle with the disease that can cause fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis, and even inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Lavigne revealed she had made the album on her deathbed.

"One night I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me," Lavigne recalled. "I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed, ‘God, please help me to keep my head above the water. In that moment, the songwriting of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on." Wow, truly inspiring.

In "Head Above Water," Lavigne sings:

God, keep my head above water / Don't let me drown, it gets harder / I'll meet you there at the altar / As I fall down to my knees / Don't let me drown, drown, drown / Don't let me, don't let me, don't let me drown

The visual for the first single was also directed by Elliott Lester and was filmed in Iceland and Los Angeles. In it, Lavigne wears yet another gorgeous gown — this time in white — as she walks along the cove of a beach and eventually makes her way into the water.

Oh, Avril. I know, the past few years have been hard, but as you've sung before, "And you fall, and you crawl, and you break, And you take, what you get, and you turn it into..." Thanks for turning the hardest moment in your life into something we can all be inspired by.