'Avengers: Infinity War' Box Office Numbers Just Made History, So Go See It ASAP

I knew that Avengers: Infinity War was going to be a big deal, but I didn't know how big a deal it was really going to be. After only one weekend in theaters, the Avengers: Infinity War box office numbers just made history, so it's safe to say that Marvel has another major hit on their hands. The epic cast, the decade-long lead up to the movie, and the high-stakes story line brought Marvel fans to the theater in droves, and now, Avengers: Infinity War can officially claim the title for the biggest box office opening of all time. Yes, you read that right. Of all time.

To achieve the biggest box office opening of all time, Avengers: Infinity War broke not one, but two major records. In its opening weekend, Avengers: Infinity War made $250 million in the United States and Canada — the biggest domestic debut ever. Outside North America, the movie made even more money: It brought in $380 million overseas. The film hasn't even premiered in the super-lucrative Chinese market yet (it premieres in China on May 11), so that number will surely go up. Overall, Avengers: Infinity War made $630 million worldwide, the highest worldwide debut of all time. I can't even imagine what $630 million looks like, but I'm assuming that Tony Stark is taking a bath in money tonight.

According to E! News, Avengers: Infinity War beat out Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take the top domestic spot. When The Force Awakens premiered in December 2015, it made $248 million in the U.S. and Canada. That $2 million may not seem like a lot when you're talking huge numbers like these, but when it comes to dethroning the reigning box office champ, it's clearly important. On the global front, Avengers: Infinity War beat out the total box office record set by The Fate of the Furious in 2017. Fate of the Furious made about $541 million in its global premiere, but Infinity War absolutely destroyed that record by coming in $90 million above the 2017 action film.

But enough about the numbers, because what you really care about are the stars' amazing reactions to learning they just broke a major record. Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, was the first to take to social media with the good news. The actor shared a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times article on Instagram, writing, "Not bad watching the internet flood with headlines like this one!! Can’t say thank you enough to everyone who continues to turn up and support the Marvel universe."

Tom Holland, the 21-year-old Spider-Man, posted the same screenshot on his Instagram story with screaming emojis. Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director (and producer on Avengers: Infinity War) James Gunn expressed his excitement on Twitter, and on Monday, he posted a throwback pick of Chris Pratt and the Guardians gang back in 2013. "We were just starting to become a family - a family I’ve been proud and honored to spend the past seven years with, and who I’ve grown to love," he wrote. "Thank you so much to all of you who have supported us along the way, and, of course, this weekend."

Fans were just as excited as the cast and crew that Avengers: Infinity War debuted to the highest numbers in box office history.

If Avengers: Infinity War made $630 million in its debut weekend, imagine how much money it will rake in by the time it leaves theaters in two months. At this point, it's probably a sure thing that it will hit the billion dollar mark, but it's possible that it could go even further and hit the $2 billion mark. If you want to be part of history, make sure that you get your Avengers: Infinity War tickets ASAP.