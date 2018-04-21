'Austin Powers' Verne Troyer Has Died At Age 49 & Fans Are Heartbroken

Actor Verne Troyer has died at age 49, according CBS News. The actor, who was best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, passed away on Saturday April 21, according to a statement from his family. The statement did not disclose a specific cause of death.

Troyer's death was announced via a post from his official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the statement began. It continued,

Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. ... He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.

