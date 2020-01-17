If you're someone who still prefers to try clothes on IRL before buying, ASOS' new See My Fit tool might soon convince you to shop exclusively online. ASOS teamed up with Israeli augmented reality company Zeekit to develop the tool, and even though it's still in its early stages, See My Fit is already making the digital shopping experience a lot more personal. Currently, the See My Fit option allows you to view 60 different dresses on 16 different body types. So say goodbye to the days of clothes looking a lot different on you than they did on the model.

Introduced on Monday, Jan. 13, See My Fit is what ASOS product designer Linda Martins called "a stepping stone allowing customers to see an item of clothing on a 'model like them'" on Twitter. The brand assures on their site that the tool is still in trial form, and more models and sizes are to come.

According to Martins' Tweet, the option is currently only being tested on the site, not the app, though that's likely to change eventually. For now, if you love one of the 60 dresses available under the See My Fit option, you can click the "Models" tab on the left side of the image of the dress. From there, you'll see 16 different models who range in height from 5'0" to 5'11" and in sizes 0 to 14.

Courtesy of ASOS

Courtesy of ASOS

For even more customized fit guidance, click on the "Size Assistant" tab on the right side of the image and enter your height, weight, belly shape, hip shape, bra size, age, and fit preference. ASOS will calculate your recommended size based on those measurements.

While there are still ways See My Fit can be improved, the tool is definitely a step toward a more inclusive online shopping experience for many. Avid ASOS shoppers everywhere will just have to keep their eyes on the See My Fit section for updates and added sizes.