Ashley Tisdale's Instagram For Dylan & Cole Sprouse's 28th Birthday Is So Nostalgic

Ashley Tisdale, Dylan Sprouse, and Cole Sprouse were Disney Channel royalty in the early 2000s. Their talents landed them lead roles in The Suite Life franchise and, years later, they're still bonded by the time they spent together and the lasting memories they created on and off set. Ashley Tisdale's Instagram for Dylan and Cole Sprouse's 28th birthday highlights their enduring friendship.

The Sprouse twins portrayed Zack and Cody Martin in the teen sitcom from 2005 to 2008, and left their mark not only on the TV world, but also on their costars. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Tisdale, who played Maddie Fitzpatrick, posted the sweetest birthday tributes to Dylan and Cole. While honoring the brothers, Tisdale shared some hilarious inside jokes, and totally called Dylan and Cole out for their epic glow-up over the years.

“They were always really cute boys… (although they used to annoy the sh-t out of me when they would poke me on set and say ‘period’ Bc they knew I was PMS-ing," Tisdale wrote alongside a picture of the three of them from the Disney Channel show, adding an eyeroll emoji. "But what are little brothers for)."

Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale on Instagram

For Tisdale's second post, she chose a more recent pic of herself with Dylan and Cole, which was just as nostalgic.

Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale on Instagram

“And then they turned into HOT guys!" Tisdale wrote. "Even though you’re getting older and now taller than me (never thought that would happen) you’ll always be my little brothers. I love you both."

In November 2018, Tisdale opened up to People about how she and The Suite Life cast were convinced Dylan and Cole would stay little boys forever.

“We didn’t think they’d ever really grow,” she said. “I’m serious they were like, not growing! And we were like, ‘Okay, I think you might be this short for a long time.’ And I was just like ‘Whatever, they’re so cute.’”

Tisdale told People the brothers are "good people" and "really smart!”

Tisdale's adoration for the Sprouse brothers is clear, and fans are so thankful to her for sharing their memories with the world.