Ashley Iaconetti's Engagement Ring From Jared Haibon Is So, So Stunning

Bachelor In Paradise adorable couple extraordinaire Ashley and Jared haven't spilled too many details on their upcoming nuptials just yet, but at least now fans of the cute duo can get a good look at the rock Jared used to pop the question. People just released an up-close photo of Ashley Iaconetti's engagement ring — and, spoiler alert! — it's absolutely gorgeous.

Neil Lane is behind the stunning piece. Bachelor Nation probably expected the famed jeweler to be a part of anything bling-related to the ABC franchise as Lane typically designs the rings that the Bachelor and Bachelorettes are seen proposing with on the show. Ashley's particular diamond happens to be a 2.4 carat of a stunner with a platinum ring. And thankfully, the bride-to-be was overjoyed with Jared's choice.

"She lost her mind over the ring," Neil Lane revealed to the mag.

"It’s faceted on the bottom and very sparkly, very prismatic and flashy" and "not subtle," Lane also noted.

Jared and Ashley connected on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2 in 2015 and struck up a short-lived romantic relationship. Ashely continued to pine for Jared when they returned for Season 3 and the pair eventually became close buddies. Jared realized that Ashley was clearly more than a friend to him and they began dating this spring, announcing their relationship via the Ashley-hosted KineticTV digital series The Story of Us. He got down on one knee in Mexico last month while filming BIP Season 5 and now the pair is prepping for a wedding. Here's to reality TV fairytale endings!

Neil Lane isn't the only one gushing to People about Ashley and Jared. The couple themselves dished on their future together, revealing they are considering tying the knot in "about a year." They also hope to have many friends and family along with them during their big day.

"We’re both definitely on par with a bigger wedding. We’ve always imagined that," Iaconetti explained.

Ashley and Jared also said that their dream officiant would be a familiar Bachelor face. Nope — not Chris Harrison. They're hoping Tanner Tolbert will be the one marrying them in the near-ish future.

“Tanner and Jade have been the couple that we were closest to within the Bachelor family. Tanner’s been so intricate in our relationship the past couple years," Jared told People.

Please say this wedding/Bachelor In Paradise reunion will be televised.

Actually, there's a good chance it will be...

"I think we’re both down for it, but our caveat is that we want the guests... as many guests as we want and we don’t want to have to be limited to that,” Ashley told fellow Bachelor alum Ben Higgins and their guest Shawn Booth on her Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. “If we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t do it…

"We want it, we want it," she added.

Cue the squeals from loyal Jared and Ashley fans everywhere! A TV ceremony is practically as good as an invite. You get to see the wedding but you can sit on the couch with your own chosen snacks and don't have to sit next to some random person during entrees. Nice.

In addition to wedding planning, Ashley also weighed in on her proposed timeline for starting a family with her hubby-to-be.

“I just know that I want to start trying to have kids at 32,” the 30-year-old divulged to People.

Ashley and Jared join fellow pals/BIP alums like Carly Waddell and Evan Bass and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert in turning a Paradise fling into a walk down the aisle.

Perhaps more lasting love connections will be formed when Bachelor In Paradise Season 5 premieres this August. The proof of the dating competition's power is in the pudding, people. Or — in Ashley and Jared's case — the 2.4 carat rock.