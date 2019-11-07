Prayer might make you feel closer to your religion or spirituality, or it might not be your cup of tea. But either way, I'd take a bet that you've never heard Ashley Graham's views on prayer before. According to the model, one-on-one time with God always gets her and her husband, Justin Ervin, in the mood.

When Graham appeared on the Nov. 6 episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the host asked the model about a recent interview in which she stated that prayer made her horny. "Can you explain? Am I praying wrong?" Singh joked.

Graham explained that she and Ervin typically pray separately. But every once in awhile, they pray together, and that's when things apparently get steamy.

"When we do it together it just feels more powerful," she said. "And in that power, when we're praying, it's like, 'Oh, sh*t. Oh, do you feel that?' Then it's like the lights go down, the worship music goes up, and we're like hellooooo. Then, next thing you know, after we pray — because priorities — we rip it off!"

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

"It's great," Graham concluded. "It's a great bonding experience for both the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect."

I know this story was so, erm, unique that you might have trouble believing that it could possibly have even happened, so I have the clip of Graham talking all about how praying gets her hot and bothered here. You can see it for yourself:

A Little Late With Lilly Singh on YouTube

As someone who's been surrounded by plenty of religious people throughout her life, I'm disappointed in all of my faithful friends for not telling me praying can make you horny sooner.

This is vital information I strongly believe we, as a nation, needed. Thank you, Ashley Graham, for sharing.