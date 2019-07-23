Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne really are one of the cutest couples out there. While the two have mostly kept their romance on the down low over the past year, they've recently started to publicly acknowledge their relationship in the sweetest ways. Don't believe me? Well, then check out Ashley Benson’s tattoo of Cara Delevingne’s initials, because it's honestly the best thing you'll see today.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the adorableness that is Benson and Delevingne's relationship, allow me to fill you in. The two were first spotted together in May 2018 at a Lauryn Hill concert in New York City, according to Cosmopolitan. Although how they met is unclear, they did work together on the film Her Smell, which began filming sometime in early 2018, Variety reported.

Since then, the two have been super private about their relationship, and have only really "confirmed" it non-verbally. Delevingne referenced Benson in her acceptance speech for the Hero Award by the Trevor Project. "I have a special woman to thank and you know who you are," Delevingne said, according to Elle. "She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles." In April 2019, Delevingne also posted an adorable photo of the two of them filming Her Smell.

Most recently, it seems Benson is also paying tribute to Delevingne in a very permanent way.

In a new photo Benson posted to Instagram to promote her new collection with Privé Revaux eyewear, Benson is wearing a white tank top and lifting her arms over her head. Because of this exact angle, a delicate tattoo can be seen under her left arm. The tattoo appears to be the letters "C" and "D" right next to each other, presumably representing Delevingne's initials.

Now, Benson herself hasn't actually verbally confirmed the existence of the tattoo or what it means, but, I mean, from the looks of it, it definitely seems to be what I think it is! The two haven't been shy about posting each other on social media, but this tattoo is different. Getting a tattoo of a partner's name or initials pretty much screams "commitment," so the fact that Benson is showing hers off (and even got it in the first place) is a seriously great sign for these two.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Again, nothing has been confirmed by the couple regarding the tattoo, but it definitely seems like an homage to Delevingne. It also seems like a much more believable sign of serious commitment than the rumors the two are married, that started spreading after they were spotted wearing matching gold rings, according to Cosmopolitan.

However they decide to show off their love, I am 100% here for it. The two seem genuinely in love, and given that sex bench they bought (remember that?), it's clear they're enjoying being together, in every way.