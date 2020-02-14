Ashley Benson's bob, also known as "Bobson," is gone... well, at least temporarily. On Wednesday Feb. 12, the star attended Michael Kors' fall/winter 2020 show at New York Fashion Week with a whole new 'do. Rocking waist-length, chocolate brown hair, Benson was hardly recognizable in this eye-catching vintage look.

If you are mourning the loss of Bobson, fear not. Benson has had her shaggy bob haircut consistently since 2014, and it's unlikely to go anywhere permanently. This new long 'do was created by celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine using RPZL extensions. Maine blended the long, dark strands into Benson's natural hair at the root for seamless, sleek length. He finished off the look with Color Wow products, and suddenly, it was like Benson stepped right out of a Free Love Rally in the late '60s and into NYFW with her middle-parted, blunt-cut hair, and you-could-see-your-reflection-in-it shine.

To round out her Fashion Week look, Benson tied it all together with a bohemian-inspired natural makeup look, complete with apricot-colored lips, brushed-up brows, and bronzed cheeks. No late '60s aesthetic is complete without a turtleneck, and Benson paired her blue turtleneck with gold-sequined striped pants.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans are also stunned by Benson's hair transformation. So far, the star's Instagram post of her new style as over 440,000 likes, while a photo of her caramel lob has over a million. Even Vanessa Hudgens showed her support for the long hair, commenting, "Love this lewk babyy." One fans said, "I love the exstentions queen you are slayyyyyyying so beautiful," and another commented, "You look amazing, love your hair," leaving countless heart and fire emojis below.

The look is a far cry from Benson's other hair transformation earlier this week. She debuted a caramel-colored ombré lob for the Longchamp fall/winter 2020 show on Monday Feb. 5, and the modern cut matched her camel suede top wonderfully.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benson's signature bob was more than just a hip cut we've all come to love. During her time on Pretty Little Liars, Benson's role as Hanna Marin had her constantly bleaching her hair. "I bleached my hair so much during season three and it fell right off and you couldn’t even tell," the star told Elle.com. "Bleaching my hair was my biggest regret." But it seems like Benson's hair has finally healed enough for her to start playing with colors again, as evidenced by her most recent dark chocolate brown color and her decision to go hot pink in 2016 and again at the beginning of 2020. It's anyone's guess what color will be up next.