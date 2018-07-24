Ariana Grande's Tweet To Demi Lovato After Her Reported Overdose Is Heartbreaking

Distressing news came out of Hollywood this afternoon: Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized after a possible overdose, according to TMZ.com. While nothing has been confirmed yet, some of Demi's friends and peers have been expressing their support and love for the 25-year-old singer. Ariana Grande's tweet to Demi Lovato is one such heartbreaking missive. Elite Daily reached out for confirmation on the reports of an overdose and the reported hospitalization to Lovato's team but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The LAPD has confirmed they responded to a home in Hollywood in the area where Lovato lives to Us Weekly and Page Six, however there is no confirmation from her team if it is Demi or not at this time.

According to Us Weekly:

LAPD officer Ray Brown tells Us that authorities responded to a home in Hollywood at 11:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 24. According to the TMZ, which was first to report the news, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer, 25, is currently being treated, though her condition remains unknown. The news comes one month after Lovato revealed in her new single, 'Sober,' that she relapsed.

TMZ has further updated to confirm law enforcement sources tell them Demi was treated with a drug commonly used for narcotic overdoses, though her team has yet to confirm that news:

Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovato talked recently about her close friendship with fellow pop star Ariana Grande, and how lucky she was to have such close friendships with women her own age in the industry.

Speaking to Billboard, she said:

When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it’s super chill. One time I went over to her place. She had never heard of the Charles Manson murders... We were spooking ourselves out!

From the tweet she sent out upon hearing the report, it seems Grande feels the same.

Lovato has spent the adult portion of her career being upfront and honest about her substance abuse issues and emotional problems stemming from her early child star success. For a while, she was held up as an example to all for how to confront these demons head on and come out the other side a stronger person.

But as Us Weekly mentions, Lovato's latest solo single "Sober" revealed she had struggled with addiction as of late. The single was released on June 21, 2018, unattached to any forthcoming album, with lyrics about her experiences providing color to her struggle:

Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.

Celebrities and fans alike are hoping for a speedy recovery for Lovato if the reports are true.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance abuse issues, you can reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).