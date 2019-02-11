Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" Challenge Is A Dangerous, But Hilarious Game

So, let’s say Ariana Grande challenged you to break up with your girlfriend, as she so artfully does in her latest single “Breakup with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Would you take her on? Well, some fans are doing just that, and playing what could be considered a rather risky game in their relationships, but it’s all in good fun! Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” challenge is gaining steam and fans are having a blast.

In an Instagram post published Monday, Feb. 11, Grande posted a screenshot of several fans’ text message exchanges during which someone tells them, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.” The responses that people are getting are hilarious and all across the spectrum. While one fan responded with, “thank u, next,” another went into full rage mode.

“I’m not stupid I know this is a joke and if not you must have some f*cking asthma or something cause you know I’m gay,” one person wrote.

Another person actually reached someone’s girlfriend when they sent their “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” text and got a rather curt response. “Don’t f*cking message my boyfriend again,” the recipient wrote.

Yikes! Despite the potential for disaster with this challenge, Grande fans everywhere are giving it a try. In her Instagram post, Grande suggested fans tag themselves and indicated that she was the “last one” in a series of screenshots she shared. That screenshot showed the recipient of the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” text asking if the other person wanted to get food. So, I guess that means Grande’s down for food anytime!

In any case, here’s a look at what Grande posted on Instagram:

Now that you have all the context for this new social media challenge, do you think you’d risk it and suggest that someone break up with their girlfriend? I highly doubt I would, but there’s no question that the resulting conversations from this challenge are hilarious.

As funny as this challenge is, though, Grande’s song itself isn’t without controversy. Some are saying that the song and video send the wrong message. In the song, Grande sings about asking someone to leave their girlfriend for her. Here’s a look at some of the lyrics:

Break up with your girlfriend (Girlfriend) / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored / You could hit it in the mornin' (Mornin') / Yeah, yeah, like it's yours / I know it ain't right / But I don't care (Care) / Break up with your girlfriend (Girlfriend) / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

In the video for the song, Grande ends up in the arms of a woman, which has led fans to suggest that it’s a prime example of queerbaiting. Here’s what some fans are saying about that on Twitter:

Others have taken the stance that the video is less about baiting the queer community and more about self-love because the girl that Grande ends up with in the video looks exactly like her. This fan laid it out pretty well:

Here’s a look at the video itself:

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

So, all that said, some fans aren’t taking "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored" and its video to heart. The challenge, on the other hand, just seems like a good bit of fun!