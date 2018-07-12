Ariana Grande is finally opening up about how heartbroken she was over the attack at her May 2017 Manchester concert. Despite rising from the depths of her sadness to hold the One Love Manchester concert shortly after the attack, Grande told Elle that she truly struggled in the aftermath. As a matter of fact, Ariana Grande’s anxiety after the Manchester attack affected her everyday life.

Grande graces the Elle cover in August and, for the cover story, she opened up quite a bit about the Manchester attack. Both Grande and her mother, Joan, talked at-length about how the attack changed their perspectives on life. And what Grande had to say about her mental state following the attacks is truly tough to read.

In the cover story, Grande said she struggled with dizzy spells, mood swings, and anxiety after the attack occurred:

Part of what made Grande so distressed following the attack, she says, was that she was physically there and experiencing the horror of the event in real time. For her, that was very different than reading about such a tragedy online or seeing it on the news:

Although Grande wasn’t keen on giving specifics of that night, her mom explained in detail how she felt during the attack:

All the pop singer’s mom wanted to do was find her daughter and make sure she was safe. For a brief moment, though, she expected the worst:

Thankfully, Grande was safe, but that didn’t keep the 25-year-old singer from grieving in her own way. Her mother explained the effect the attack had on her daughter:

On June 4, 2017, three weeks after the attack, Grande held the One Love Manchester concert to help those impacted by the incident. It was an emotional night, but ultimately one of unity and healing.

Grande was very emotional during the concert. Here she is performing "One Last Time":

Grande told Elle that doing that concert changed everything for her. “Why would I second-guess getting on a f**king stage and being there for them? That city, and their response? That changed my life.”

It seems Grande's life has changed for the better. At least, her mother thinks so. Her mother told Elle, "She loves a bit more fearlessly than she did before.”