Ariana Grande is back at it, you guys! Even though the 25-year-old singer is busy and on tour right now, she’s still got a few bops up her sleeve. And she’s releasing them at the drop of hat. Her latest single is a collaboration with Victoria Monet called “Monopoly” and the lyrics are amazing. Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet's “Monopoly” lyrics are just stunning.

So, what’s “Monopoly” all about? Well, put simply, the song is all about slaying at life with your bestie at your side — kind of like Grande and Monét are doing right now with this track. And the lyrics totally convey the power of that message. Here’s a look at the first verse, which is sung by Monét:

I've been on the road, where you been? / Real protective with my soul, where you been? / Is your GPS even on, where you been? / Matter of fact, I don't even care where you been

The chorus backs all that up with some very clever lyrics. This is what Grande and Monet are singing:

Bad vibes, get off of me / Outta here with that f*ckery / Treat my goals like property / Collect them like Monopoly / I probably / Won't come if there's not a fee / And if they try come stoppin' me / I swerve both ways, dichotomy

The post-chorus keeps the slayin'-life ball rollin':

I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so fuckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin / How you hit the club and you barely got in? / Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh / The second verse is all about

This is when Ariana Grande comes in and basically sings everything Monét just sang all over again (which she could do, like, forever and I'd be OK with it).

Then the girls come in with the bridge, singing together:

Yeah, hell no / I don't even care where you been (Oh, yeah) / Hell no (Oh, yeah) / Said I don't even care / Remember when we made a f*ckin' album off that Clicquot? (Ooh) / I never track my vocals, so shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man) / This been buildin' up, I guess this friendship like Home Depot (Ooh) / I'm so thankful working with my best friend, she the chico

And of course they had to work in an inside joke at the end to signify their playful friendship:

Where you at? Where you been? (Oh yeah) / Where you been? Where you at, ho? Hey (Where you been?) / Where you at? Where you been, ho? Hey (Mmm, yeah) / I don't care where you been, ho (Been) / Where you been Cletus? / Yeah, who? (What?) Clevis? / Who the fuck is Cletus? / It's from, um / Cletus? Girl / Nutty Fropessor / We have to wrap, 5, 6, 7, 8 / Yeah / She the chico (Yeah)

Overall, it’s a simple bop with such an empowering message. Interesting because of how it came together, which Grande kind of explained on Twitter last week. On Wednesday, March 27, Grande teased the song and basically revealed that she and Monét were working on it at the time.

And it’s unexpected because literally no one knew Grande would release more music while she was on tour. Grande actually shared a bit of her mentality about that on social media as well.

“It feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding,” Grande shared with a fan about releasing music on her own terms. “Regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down. 🖤🌿”

I think it’s safe to say that fans want Grande to keep all the good music coming!