They're officially having a baby together, but are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid engaged? Well, Malik donned a new tattoo on his Instagram Story that has fans thinking they just might be. The ink features poet Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Love and Marriage" on the singer's forearm. The mega-romantic text goes like this:

You were born together and together you shall be forevermore.

But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you.

Love possesses not nor would it be possessed!

Love one another but make it not a bond of love:

Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.

Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone.

Give your hearts but not into each other's keeping.

Stand together yet not too near together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow.

Now, of course, the poem doesn't necessarily mean that Malik and Hadid are engaged. Actually, according to Elle, Zayn has apparently been a fan of the poem for some time now — so much so that he even posted it to his Instagram Story before in the past.

That being said, the timing is a bit suspicious, considering the fact that Hadid just confirmed she and Malik are expecting their first child together during an April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “We wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms," she told Fallon, "but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support."

As far as that "on our own terms" part goes, Hadid was referring to the fact that TMZ and Entertainment Tonight each separately confirmed the reported news via sources on April 28. "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight on April 28. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Here's to hoping the couple is doing whatever feels right for them, whether that's getting engaged or taking it slow.