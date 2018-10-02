I'm not jealous of mysterious young celebrities, you are! Just kidding. I am. The king of cool Timothée Chalamet and the queen of intrigue Lily-Rose Depp were reportedly just spotted getting quite comfortable together in New York City, so naturally, relationship rumors are heavily swirling. Are Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp dating, like, officially? Who knows, but based on a few eyewitness reports, it sure sounds like they are. They're also co-starring in the upcoming Netflix film The King, which means they've had plenty of time to get to know each other. Elite Daily reached out to both Chalamet and Depp's teams for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

You know Chalamet as the wildly talented indie darling from films like Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, and Beautiful Boy. Depp is a model, actress, and daughter to Johny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Together, they make a lot of sense. They both seem to carry a certain level of maturity and mysterious intrigue most of their generation lack. Chalamet is 22 years old and Depp is only 19, but they seem, I don't know, chill beyond their years.

In just taking a scroll through their respective Instagram accounts, fans will notice a shared sense of moodiness and a serious artistic aesthetic. Other celebrities their age might share pictures getting lit with their friends at parties and living that "rock-star" lifestyle, but not these two. Their feeds are full of low-lit artistic portraits, melancholy land and cityscapes, and intense eye contact. They almost make me uncomfortable except that I actually love it.

Based on eyewitnesses who spoke with US Weekly, Depp and Chalamet were reportedly making out in the streets of New York. (Hm, seems like a trend these days.) The two were reportedly spotted at Central Park and downtown at a popular brunch joint called MUD. “They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close,” one source said. “They started making out for a while, for over a minute.”

Another source reportedly said they were "holding hands and seemed like they were in their own little world." This source added, "They were pretty playful and flirty with each other.”

Ugh, love.

Chalamet was previously linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and Depp dated British model Ash Stymest for two years. According to Us Weekly, Stymest and Depp called things off in April 2018.

As recently as January 2018, Chalamet spoke with W magazine about how the word "date" is scary to him. To be fair, he was asked the question: "Where was your first date?" Chalamet responded,

I don't know. 'Date' is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior.

So wise. So deep.

Whether Chalamet is calling his outing with Depp a date or not, fans certainly caught them displaying "date" behavior. One Chalamet fan account released pictures from their NYC morning on Instagram. In the images, Chalamet clearly knows he's being photographed.

If it walks like a date, talks like a date, and involves making out like a date...

I'm just sayin'.