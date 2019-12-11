The Suite Life of Zack and Cody wouldn't be anything without Maddie Fitzpatrick, played by Ashley Tisdale. She worked the candy stand at the Tipton Hotel, and was often left to watch over troublemakers Zack and Cody, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse. Even though Tisdale and the Sprouse twins have a seven-year age difference, the cast seemed to get along really well. It's been 11 years since Tisdale's run on the Suite Life franchise ended in September 2008, and fans may wonder if the Sprouse twins and Ashley Tisdale are still friends. Well, it looks like things have been pretty sweet over the years.

The show may have ended a long time ago, but Tisdale continues to keep up with her former co-stars. In June 2015, Tisdale warmed the hearts of Disney fans everywhere when she posted a photo of the trio in honor of their tight bond.

"I love seeing these boys. My little brothers have grown into such smart, talented, and genuinely great people," she captioned the post.

Considering she referred to the Sprouse twins as her little brothers, it's safe to say they're still pretty tight, even if they don't see each other every day.

Lucky for fans, just two months later, in June 2015, Tisdale and Dylan met up in Los Angeles and snapped a sweet photo to commemorate another Suite Life reunion.

Cole may have been nowhere to be found, but in May 2017, he and Tisdale had their own reunion in honor of fellow Suite Life alum Debby Ryan's birthday (she played Cole's girlfriend in Suite Life On Deck).

Tisdale shared a photo of herself and Ryan on Instagram, and a few more photos of herself and Cole on Snapchat, and they seemed genuinely happy to see each other — all while working the camera.

Tisdale seems to really love her "little bros." In a November 2018 interview with PeopleNOW, she couldn't stop talking about how adorable she found the Sprouse twins while filming the Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

"We didn’t think they’d ever really grow,” she said. “I’m serious they were like, not growing! And we were like, ‘Okay, I think you might be this short for a long time.’ And I was just like ‘Whatever, they’re so cute.'"

However, she made sure to point out their glow-up hadn't gone unnoticed.

“But then they, like, they just full-on grew up overnight and I was like ‘Oh my God,'” she explained. “And they’re so good looking, like really good looking, and they’re good people too, really smart!”

She sounds so proud of Dylan and Cole. She even gushed about them while playing a risqué game of "Marry, Shag, Kill" on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 5, 2019. She was asked to choose between Dylan, Cole, and her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron.

"Are you kidding me? You pick twins and Zac? Oh my gosh, this is so brutal, man," she started, before revealing, "I would say I would shag Cole Sprouse."

"Who do you kill?" asked Cohen.

"Zac Efron," replied Tisdale.

"OK, and you marry Dylan Sprouse!" Cohen added.

"Yes, he's such a good guy," she said of Dylan.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

It's been two years since fans got the last Suite Life reunion photo, but if the previous interactions between the Sprouse twins and Tisdale are any indication, the former co-stars are still friends and, who knows? They might have another reunion soon.