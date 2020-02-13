Regardless of what show (or movie) you spot Dylan and Cole Sprouse in in these days, fans will always connect them to their roles as troublemakers Zack and Cody in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. And that show definitely wouldn't have been complete without Zack's friend Max, played by Alyson Stoner. The show sadly came to an end 12 years ago, and the Sprouse twins and Stoner went on to pursue other projects. While they are all busy bees and actively working in Hollywood, one can't help but wonder if the former Disney Channel stars run into each other from time to time. Are the Sprouse twins and Alyson Stoner still friends? Here's the sitch.

Just so you know, Cole Sprouse and Alyson Stoner actually dated during their time on the show. Stoner dropped the surprising info on The Night Time Show podcast in December 2016. "The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse," she said, before revealing he dumped her on her birthday. "He just said, 'It's not going to work out,'" she said.

He was 11 years old at the time, so Stoner didn't hold it against him. In October 2017, Stoner told Access Hollywood she was ready to see her former co-stars (and ex) again. The interviewer asked Stoner if she'd be interested in appearing in a Suite Life reboot, to which she replied, "Yes, of course. I actually just saw Cole the other day, so I'm like halfway there."

Stoner, Cole, and a few other Disney Channel alums made their reunion public on April 4, 2018. Stoner met up with Cole, Demi Lovato, The Suite Life on Deck's Debby Ryan, and So Random!'s Matthew Scott Montgomery at Lemonade Mouth star Hayley Kiyoko's Expectations album release party.

Montgomery shared the photo on his Instagram account.

Just six days later, Stoner spoke with Access about the epic reunion, revealing, at the time, she actually saw her old Disney Channel friends quite often.

"I see most of them pretty often, so its nothing new for us, but to have us all in the same photo... Yes, I think people went nuts for good reason. It's perfect nostalgia," she said.

After April 2018, there weren't any more public interactions between Stoner and the Sprouse twins, and they don't follow each other on Instagram, either — but that doesn't mean they aren't friends. Besides, if Stoner's previous comments are any indication, they're bound see each other from time to time in real life, so there's no need to document it on the 'Gram.